MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting.

Extending a warm welcome to the visiting minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X: "A warm welcome to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath on his arrival in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. The visit will further strengthen the close and multifaceted 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 partnership and advance our shared priorities for regional cooperation and maritime security in the Indian Ocean."

India is set to host the 25th COM meeting of the IORA on Friday to discuss future policy direction for the Association with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration. Prior to the ministerial meeting, the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) meeting is being held in New Delhi.

"As a member of the IORA Troika and the Immediate Past Chair (2023–2025), Sri Lanka remains a committed partner in promoting regional economic cooperation, maritime safety, and sustainable development across the Indian Ocean region," Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The theme for India's IORA chairmanship 2025-2027 is 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

This high-level gathering of Ministers and Senior Officials from across the 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement released by the MEA.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA stated.

The 23 Member States of IORA are: India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE, and Yemen.

The 12 Dialogue Partners of IORA are: China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, and the US.