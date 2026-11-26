MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the Constitution of India represents the foundation of the country's democratic system and its governing principles.

He was speaking at an event to mark the 'Constitution Day' at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore. He also interacted with students of the university.

The visit was part of an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked members of his Cabinet to travel to different parts of the country and engage with students on November 26 to familiarise the younger generation with the Constitution, its historical journey and its significance in a democratic society.

Puri arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, where he was received by Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, BJP city president Sumit Mishra and other party functionaries.

Recalling the historical significance of the day, the Union Minister said the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, marked a defining moment in India's journey as an independent nation.

"It was on this day, precisely on November 26, 1949, that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950," Puri said.

He said the Prime Minister's decision to involve Union ministers in student interactions reflected the importance attached to taking constitutional awareness beyond formal celebrations and connecting it with the younger generation.

"As we celebrate Constitution Day today, the Prime Minister wanted members of his Cabinet to visit different parts of the country and interact with the student community on this occasion. I am very happy and consider it a matter of great pride," he said.

Puri said he had visited Indore just two days earlier but insisted on returning to the city for the interaction with students. He is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad for similar engagements on Thursday.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is observed every year on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of the Republic of India.

The Union government declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 to encourage citizens, particularly students and young people, to understand the Constitution and the principles enshrined in its Preamble, including justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.