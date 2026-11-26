MENAFN - IANS) Imphal/Itanagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reiterated that the state is inhabited by 36 different communities and that all communities should work collectively to further strengthen the bonds of love and unity, as enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

The Chief Minister on Thursday attended the observance of Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) at the Main Conference Hall of the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand Singh, while emphasising the significance of the observance of the Day, stated that Manipur is inhabited by 36 different communities and that all communities should work collectively to further strengthen the bonds of love and unity, as enshrined in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

He added that every individual residing in the state must identify themselves first as an Indian and, secondly, as a Manipuri. As part of the programme, the Chief Minister administered the pledge of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Khemchand Singh also put his signature on the printed copy of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, Manipur Advocate General, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, officials and other government employees, among others, attended the event.

In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) extended warm greetings to the people of the state on Constitution Day. He wished that the day inspires all to renew our commitment to preserve, protect, defend and abide by our Constitution.

The Governor said the Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, and enforced on January 26, 1950, remains the bedrock of Indian democracy, guaranteeing Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. Its enduring strength lies in guiding governance, legislation, administration and the judiciary while safeguarding every citizen's rights and dignity.

He urged everyone to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution of India. The Governor paid heartfelt tribute to the freedom fighters and visionary leaders, particularly Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, whose dedication and wisdom shaped this remarkable national legacy.

Calling upon citizens to honour the Constitution, especially its Fundamental Duties, the Governor encouraged everyone to rise above differences, embrace collective responsibility, and contribute wholeheartedly towards building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh and India.