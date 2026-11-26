MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, Nov 26 (IANS) A Chennai-based businessman has donated 121 kg of gold ornaments to the Tirumala temple, in what is claimed to be the biggest individual offering in the history of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Vardhaman Jain presented the ornaments, said to be valued at Rs 206 crore, to TTD Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Tirumala.

The elaborate collection of 45 ornaments included a crown, Padma Paadalu, waist belt, shoulder ornaments, hand covers, conch and discus emblems, and other traditional jewellery.

The ornaments were crafted in accordance with Agama Shastra traditions and TTD's specifications.

The ornaments kept in sealed trunk boxes were brought in a van amid tight security.

The TTD termed it an extraordinary offering from a devotee. It said the gold ornaments were specially crafted to adorn Lord Sri Venkateswara from head to toe.

At any time, the deity is adorned with the gold ornaments of 120 kg.

Jain, founder of Access Healthcare and Asian Chennai Engineering, had donated Rs 6 crore to the Tirumala temple on January 19, 2025. On May 16, he donated electric buses to TTD.

He had earlier donated a coin-storing machine worth Rs 1 crore to TTD.

Last year, Jain reportedly sold 70 per cent stake in Access Healthcare to a US-based company in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion.

Jain's 121-kg gold donation to TTD is believed to be the biggest single donation to a temple by an individual in independent India. It surpassed the 101-kg gold offering made by Surat-based diamond trader Dilip Kumar V Lakhi to Ayodhya Ram temple.

The TTD already holds over 11 tonnes of gold deposits accumulated through offerings by devotees.

In August 2026, it deposited 1,800 kg of gold in the State Bank of India. The temple body had said in a statement that it has around 4,335 kilos of pure gold under gold deposits in SBI, Corporation Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank-Tirupati. These gold deposits earn an interest of approximately 70 kilos every year for the TTD.

The TTD has converted the interest earned on gold deposits also into gold and added 85 kilos towards gold deposits.