MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Nov 26 (IANS) Goa Police have arrested two men from Bengaluru in connection with an e-challan APK fraud that caused a complainant a financial loss of Rs 12.69 lakh. Police have also secured Rs 5.09 lakh under lien in connection with the case, which is being processed for restoration to the complainant, subject to due procedure.

According to a release issued by the Goa Cyber Crime Police Station, the fraud began when the complainant received a message falsely claiming that an e-challan had been issued against his vehicle.

After clicking the link provided in the message, a malicious APK file was downloaded onto the complainant's mobile phone. Subsequently, unauthorised financial transactions were carried out, resulting in a reported loss of Rs 12,69,446.

During the investigation, the Cyber Crime Police traced the financial transactions linked to the fraud and identified two suspects from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

A police team led by PSI Navin Naik arrested the accused, identified as Maheboob K. (21) and Sagar Kumar R. (22), from Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru on November 25. The team also comprised Police Constables Sidramayya Math, Atish Shetkar and Sunil Renati.

Police said an amount of Rs 5,09,483.27 had been secured under lien in connection with the case and was being processed for restoration to the complainant in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure.

The arrested accused were subsequently brought to Goa and produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Merces. The court granted five days of police custody remand for both accused to facilitate further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Cyber Crime Jivba Dalvi, ASP Shridevi B.V. and Police Inspector Deepak Pednekar, under the guidance of DIG Goa Ved Prakash Surya.

SP Jivba Dalvi said the investigation was underway to establish the full extent of the fraud and identify other persons who might be involved in the cybercrime.

He urged citizens not to click on links received through unexpected e-challan messages or download APK files from unverified sources. He also advised people to verify challan-related information only through official channels.

A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

Goa Police have appealed to victims of financial cyber fraud to report such incidents immediately by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or registering a complaint on the official portal, gov.