A Chennai couple, Vardhaman and Radhika Jain, donated 121 kg of gold ornaments and diamonds worth Rs 206 crore to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple. The offering includes 46 ornaments in 9 sets, a gold crown and 238.2 carats of diamonds.

In a remarkable offering of devotion, a Chennai-based Jain couple has donated 121 kg of gold ornaments, valued at around Rs 206 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. The donation was formally handed over to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain presented the valuable ornaments to the temple authorities.

భూలోక వైకుంఠం తిరుమల క్షేత్రంలో కొలువుదీరిన కలియుగ ప్రత్యక్ష దైవం శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వర స్వామివారికి ఓ భక్తుడు 121 కిలోల బంగారాన్ని విరాళంగా, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారి సమక్షంలో శ్రీవారికి సమర్పించారు.

#Tirumala #TTD #SriVenkateswaraSwamy #GoldDonation #Govinda #Tirupati #VardhmanJain #RadhikaJain #TTDOfficialUpdates

— Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 26, 2026

TTD sources have described as the largest individual offering made to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, reported news agency PTI.

The collection includes elaborate gold jewellery, precious stones and diamonds. It comprises 46 ornaments arranged in nine sets, including a Srivari crown and Padma Paadalu, ornaments made for the deity's feet. The collection also features diamonds weighing a total of 238.2 carats.

According to the details shared about the donation, 106 kg of gold ornaments have been offered to Lord Venkateswara, while Goddess Sri Padmavati Ammavaru has received a 15-kg gold costume.

The collection includes several traditional ornaments specially made for the deity. These include a golden crown, different varieties of chains, a golden waist ornament, shoulder jewellery, a golden tiger nail and other precious pieces.

RS 206-Crore Gold Offering to #LordVenkateswara!

#Chennai-based Jain couple Vardhaman and Radhika Jain donated 121 kg of gold ornaments, studded with precious diamonds and valued at Rs 206 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at #Tirumala. The donation includes gold jewellery studded with valuable diamonds.

CM #ChandrababuNaidu witnessed the donation and announced TTD's support for 5,000 temples across #AndhraPradesh, alongside initiatives in annadanam, healthcare, education and environmental conservation.

#AndhraPradesh

— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) November 26, 2026

Who donated 121 kg of gold to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala?

A Chennai-based businessman Vardhaman Jain has presented a collection of gold ornaments weighing 121 kg to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The offering was handed over in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The ornaments include a range of items made specifically for Lord Venkateswara.

Why did he decide to make the donation?

Jain sold a 60% stake in his company and raised around ₹6,000 crore. He decided to use part of the proceeds to offer 121 kg of gold to Lord Venkateswara.

What does the 121 kg gold donation include?

The offering comprises 40 types of gold ornaments. These include a crown, shoulder ornaments, conch and discus emblems, a serpent ornament, a waist belt, ornaments for the deity's hands, peethambaram, necklaces, anklets and a lotus pedestal.

Jain handed over the ornaments to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The newly donated ornaments will be used to adorn the deity after the abhishekam on Friday.

#Tirumala #TTD #AndhraPradesh #Chennai

— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 26, 2026

The ornaments have been prepared for the deity's adornment during daily worship and special religious occasions.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu attended the presentation ceremony and thanked the Jain couple for their contribution. He described the offering as an unprecedented development in the history of the temple and said he felt fortunate to witness the occasion.

Naidu also spoke about the long history of devotion to Lord Venkateswara, recalling how kings and rulers from different periods had contributed to the temple through gold, jewellery and other valuable offerings.

121 KILOS OF GOLD. 160 CRORE. ONE DEVOTEE'S OFFERING TO LORD VENKATESWARA!

The mystery donor behind the staggering offering at Tirumala is Chennai-based industrialist Vardhaman Jain, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Access Healthcare. A Loyola College alumnus and University of Texas graduate, Jain has built a global business while pursuing philanthropy. He also serves as Managing Trustee of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, supporting healthcare for underprivileged children. A remarkable gesture of faith and gratitude.

— Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 26, 2026

He referred to the contributions of the Pallava, Chera, Chola and Pandya dynasties, as well as the Mysuru and Maratha rulers.

Donations to the Tirumala temple have a history spanning several centuries.

One of the most celebrated contributors was Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya, who visited the temple in 1513 and presented a gold crown decorated with nine types of precious stones, known as a Navaratna Kireetam.

Historical records published by TTD also document several other offerings made by the emperor during his subsequent visits. These included a precious-stone-studded sword, crowns for the processional deities and a richly decorated Pitambaram.

In more recent times, several devotees have made substantial offerings to major Indian temples. In 2007, Chandigarh-based industrialist Balbir Singh Uppal donated seven gold ritual items worth Rs 1.5 crore to TTD. The temple authorities described it as one of the largest one-time gold contributions at the time.

Another major offering came from Surat-based diamond trader Dilip Kumar V Lakhi, who donated 101 kg of gold to the Ayodhya Ram Temple trust. TTD officials have said the latest 121-kg offering at Tirumala surpasses that contribution in terms of gold weight.

Vardhaman Jain has also supported several initiatives of the Tirumala temple administration in the past.

His previous contributions include Rs 7 crore towards the development of the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), an electric bus donation and a coin-sorting machine worth Rs 1 crore. He has also supported the TTD Goshala through a cattle-feed mixing plant valued at Rs 5 crore.

The latest offering adds to the temple's collection of valuable ornaments, which are used during religious rituals and ceremonies.

Naidu also urged TTD to preserve the sanctity of the temple and strengthen its efforts towards cow protection. He spoke about plans to build 5,000 temples with TTD's support and called for the expansion of free food services, known as Anna Prasadam, at temples.

He also encouraged the construction of temples overseas in areas with large Hindu populations.

The 121-kg donation is another chapter in the centuries-old tradition of devotees and rulers offering valuable gifts to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.