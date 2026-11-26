MENAFN - Live Mint) A gym has reportedly removed its entire protein powder display following a warning by Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA ) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe against the sale of health supplements without the required licences.

The development was shared by an X user, Kanan Bahl, who claimed that the gym owner cleared the shelf after watching a video of Mundhe explaining the licensing requirements.

Posting on X on Thursday, Bahl wrote, "My gym used to have a showcase full of protein powders. Someone showed the owner a reel of @Tukaram_IndIAS saying that gyms selling protein without license is illegal and they'll take action."

He added:“Overnight, the shelf is empty! We honestly need just 100 Nayaks like him across the country!”

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The post has drawn attention to the regulatory requirements governing the sale of protein powders and other health supplements through gyms and fitness centres.

What did Tukaram Mundhe warn gyms about?

Mundhe has warned gyms and fitness centres against selling health supplements without the required licences. He has also cautioned manufacturers against printing misleading health claims on nutraceutical labels.

He has questioned claims suggesting that consuming protein powder alone builds muscle, describing such advertising as misleading.

The warning covers gyms, health clubs, pharmacies and retailers involved in selling supplements without the necessary authorisation.

Why do gyms need an FSSAI licence to sell protein powder?

A statewide Maharashtra FDA order makes it mandatory for gyms and fitness centres selling health supplements to obtain an FSSAI food licence or registration, even if they already hold licences under other laws.

The order also addresses misleading claims by manufacturers, pharmacies, influencers and online sellers. It seeks to tighten compliance across the health supplement supply chain.

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The requirement does not mean that selling protein powder is prohibited. It means businesses selling these products must comply with the applicable food safety licensing and regulatory requirements.

Social media reacts to the gym clearing its shelves

Bahl's post prompted reactions from other X users, with some questioning how the licensing requirement would be enforced.

One user wrote,“Is selling it really illegal? Even if it's how is it enforced?”

Another user commented,“We need some 10 @Tukaram_IndIAS in namma Bengaluru.”

Maharashtra FDA's wider enforcement drive

Mundhe, a 2005-batch IAS officer, took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May 2026. The department had reportedly conducted more than 3,000 raids since then.

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The enforcement drive has covered restaurants, dairies and quick-commerce facilities and has led to licence suspensions.

The sale of protein supplements through gyms has also attracted regulatory scrutiny in other states. In 2023, checks in Karnataka found that two-thirds of protein powder samples collected from gyms were misbranded.