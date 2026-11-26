Automotive Steering Wheel Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034
|Drivers
|Market Impact
|Expansion of Global Passenger Vehicle Production
|Higher passenger vehicle production increases OEM procurement of steering wheel assemblies, supporting demand for standard and customized steering systems.
|Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Integration
|The integration of driver-monitoring sensors and ADAS controls increases demand for steering wheels compatible with advanced vehicle safety and assistance technologies.
|Growth of Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
|Electric vehicle production supports demand for steering wheels designed for digital vehicle architectures, lightweight construction, and energy-efficient interiors.
|Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components
|Automakers' focus on vehicle weight reduction encourages the use of magnesium alloys, aluminum, and engineered polymers in steering wheel structures.
|Focus on Vehicle Safety and Ergonomic Design
|Safety requirements and driver comfort preferences increase demand for steering wheels with integrated airbags, optimized grip designs, and conveniently positioned controls.
Price Pressure from Automotive OEMs
Strong price negotiations between automotive OEMs and steering wheel suppliers limit the pricing flexibility of component manufacturers. Competitive vehicle pricing and cost-reduction targets encourage automakers to seek lower component prices, which reduces supplier margins and limits funds available for product development.02
Supply Chain Disruptions in Electronic and Raw Material Components
Supply interruptions involving semiconductors, electronic sensors, plastics, metals, and other raw materials affect the timely production of steering wheel assemblies. Limited component availability and fluctuating input costs increase manufacturing expenses, extend delivery schedules, and create uncertainty for suppliers.03
Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Automotive Steering Wheel Market
|Restraints
|Market Impact
|High Costs of Advanced Steering Wheel Technologies
|Expensive sensors, electronic controls, heating systems, and other advanced features increase production costs, limiting adoption in price-sensitive vehicle segments.
|Stringent Automotive Safety and Quality Certification Requirements
|Extensive testing and compliance requirements increase development costs and approval timelines, delaying product launches and market entry.
|Supply Chain Disruptions in Electronic and Raw Material Components
|Shortages and price fluctuations involving semiconductors, metals, plastics, and sensors disrupt production schedules and increase manufacturing expenses.
|Complexity of Integrating Advanced Steering Wheel Features
|Compatibility challenges involving vehicle electronics, sensors, wiring, and control systems increase engineering requirements and installation costs.
|Price Pressure from Automotive OEMs
|Aggressive procurement negotiations and vehicle cost-reduction targets reduce supplier margins, limiting investment in product innovation and advanced steering wheel technologies.
Development of Sustainable and Recycled Steering Wheel Materials
Automotive component manufacturers, material suppliers, and steering wheel producers benefit from automakers' focus on reducing the environmental impact of vehicle interiors. Recycled plastics, bio-based polymers, and lower-impact surface materials create revenue avenues through sustainable component supply, material innovation, and long-term OEM partnerships.02
Growth of Steering Wheel Applications in Off-Highway Vehicles
Off-highway vehicle manufacturers, steering system suppliers, and specialized component producers benefit from demand for durable steering wheels in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, mining vehicles, and material-handling equipment. Revenue opportunities arise through customized steering wheel assemblies, heavy-duty materials, replacement components, and supply agreements with equipment manufacturers.Automotive Steering Wheel Market SegmentationBy Component
The steering column dominated the component segment with a share of 27.6%. This dominance is led by its essential role in transmitting driver steering inputs, connecting the steering wheel to the steering mechanism, and supporting vehicle control across passenger and commercial vehicles.
The ECU segment will expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, driven by the growing integration of electronic control systems, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance technologies, and rising demand for precise steering management in modern vehicles.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Application
PCs had a share of 71.8%, supported by their substantial contribution to vehicle production, widespread consumer adoption, and extensive use of steering systems across passenger car models.
During the forecast period, the PCs segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 6.2%, fueled by rising passenger vehicle production, increasing demand for driving comfort, and the integration of advanced steering and safety features.By Electric Vehicle
The BEV segment dominated the electric vehicle segment with a share of 64.5%, owing to the increasing adoption of battery-powered vehicles, expanding electric mobility infrastructure, and the growing integration of electronic systems in fully electric vehicles.
The BEV segment will expand at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, driven by increasing electric vehicle manufacturing, advancements in battery technology, supportive government initiatives, and rising demand for zero-emission transportation.By Technology
Electric power steering (EPS) dominated the technology segment with a share of 55.7%, supported by its energy efficiency, reduced mechanical complexity, and compatibility with advanced driver assistance systems and modern vehicle electronics.
Between 2026 and 2034, the steer-by-wire segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 11.6%, fueled by advancements in autonomous driving, increasing demand for electronically controlled steering, and the development of flexible vehicle architectures.By Electric Motor Type
The brushless motor segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, driven by its high energy efficiency, longer operating life, lower maintenance requirements, and reliable performance in electric power steering applications.
The brushed motor segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 3.5%, supported by its relatively simple construction, lower initial cost, and continued use in cost-sensitive steering applications.By Off-Highway
Agricultural tractors are projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, supported by increasing farm mechanization, rising adoption of advanced agricultural machinery, and the demand for efficient steering systems to improve operational productivity.
The construction equipment segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 5.7%, driven by infrastructure expansion, rising construction machinery deployment, and increasing demand for efficient steering control in heavy-duty equipment.By Type
Column EPS dominated the type segment with a share of 46.3%, owing to its compact configuration, efficient steering assistance, and widespread application across passenger cars and other vehicle categories.
The rack-EPS segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for responsive steering, improved vehicle handling, and the adoption of advanced electric power steering technologies.By Pinion Type
The single pinion segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, supported by its relatively simple design, cost-effectiveness, and widespread use in conventional electric power steering configurations.
The dual pinion segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7.2%, driven by its ability to support improved steering assistance, flexible system integration, and increasing demand for enhanced steering performance in modern vehicles.By Mechanism
Collapsible EPS is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing emphasis on vehicle crashworthiness, occupant protection requirements, and the integration of safety-focused steering components.
The rigid EPS segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 4.2%, supported by its structural simplicity, durability, and continued application in vehicle platforms requiring conventional steering column configurations.By Vehicle Type
Passenger cars dominated the vehicle type segment with a share of 72.4%, reflecting their higher production volumes, widespread consumer adoption, and extensive integration of steering systems across different passenger vehicle models.
During the forecast period, the passenger car segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 6.2%, fueled by rising demand for personal mobility, increasing vehicle production, and the adoption of advanced steering and safety technologies.By Sales Channel
The OEM segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven by increasing vehicle production, growing installation of electric power steering systems in new vehicles, and the integration of advanced steering technologies during automotive manufacturing.
The aftermarket segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 4.4%, supported by the replacement of aging steering components, increasing vehicle fleet size, and the need for maintenance and repair of electric power steering systems.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific: Dominant Region
Asia-Pacific's automotive steering wheel industry dominates globally, led by China, with a market share of USD 12,489.3 million. It's expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2021 to 2017 vehicle sales and production in China, Japan, and India, growing sales of electric vehicles, government initiatives and incentives to support the growth of electric vehicle sales, and the region's highly competitive landscape are driving the growth in the region.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Europe: Growing Region
With USD 6,730.6 million, Europe was the second-largest contributor. Due to the contributions of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy to the automobile industry, it is regarded as the world's automotive powerhouse. Electric vehicles and vehicles with additional features such as advanced driver assistance systems are also being promoted by European automakers to raise awareness and sales. As a result, overall sales of automotive steering wheel are predicted to rise in both the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments.List of Key and Emerging Players in Automotive Steering Wheel Market Nexteer Automotive Corporation (U.S.) HL Mando Corporation (South Korea) JTEKT Corporation (Japan NSK Ltd. (Japan) thyssenkrupp AG (Germany) Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea) DENSO Corporation (Japan)Key Industry Developments June 2026 ZF Lifetec launched its next-generation steering wheel system featuring integrated hands-on detection, advanced haptic controls, and enhanced safety functions for software-defined vehicles. April 2026 Joyson Safety Systems expanded its intelligent steering wheel portfolio by introducing touch-sensitive controls and driver monitoring integration to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). January 2026 Autoliv introduced an upgraded steering wheel platform with integrated airbag technology and multifunctional control interfaces, enhancing occupant safety and vehicle connectivity. September 2025 Toyoda Gosei developed a next-generation steering wheel equipped with capacitive sensors to improve driver monitoring and support autonomous driving functions. May 2025 Hyundai Mobis launched a new multifunction steering wheel featuring touch-based controls and integrated display technology to improve driver convenience and cockpit digitalization ScopeSegmentation By Component 5
- Hydraulic Pump Steering Column Steering Wheel Speed Sensor Electric Motor ECU
- PCs LCVs HCVs
- BEV PHEV FCEV
- Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) Electrically Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) Electric Power Steering (EPS) Steer-by-Wire Quadrasteer/Rear Axle Steer-by-Wire
- Brushless Brushed
- Agricultural Tractors Construction Equipment
- Column EPS Pinion-EPS Rack-EPS
- Single Pinion Dual Pinion
- Collapsible EPS Rigid EPS
- Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- OEM Aftermarket
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The automotive steering wheel market size is valued at USD 35.92 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 54.71 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 42.6% in 2025. The major players in this market are Nexteer, Mando, JTEKT, NSK, Thyssenkrupp. The automotive steering wheel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.
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