(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Automotive Steering Wheel Market Size And Growth Analysis The global automotive steering wheel market size was valued at USD 34.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 35.92 billion in 2026 to USD 54.71 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the automotive steering wheel market with a share of 42.6% in 2025. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identifies the steering control system as a key vehicle component that enables drivers to control the direction of travel. An automotive steering wheel is a driver-operated component connected to the vehicle's steering system, allowing directional control while integrating features such as airbags, audio controls, cruise control, and driver-assistance functions. Automotive Steering Wheel Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 34.08 Billion2026 Market Size USD 35.92 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 54.71 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 5.4%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 42.6% Asia Pacific Market Value (2025) USD 14.52 Billion Fastest-growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026-2034) 6.8%Segment Insights By Component Leading Segment Steering Column Market Share in 2025 27.6% By Application Fastest-growing Segment PCs CAGR 6.2% (2026-2034) By Electric Vehicle Leading Segment BEV Market Share in 2025 64.5% By Technology Fastest-growing Segment Steer-by-Wire CAGR 11.6% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Adoption of Retractable Steering Wheels for Autonomous Vehicles The automotive steering wheel market analysis shows that advancements in autonomous driving technology and the development of flexible vehicle interiors encourage automakers to explore retractable steering wheel designs. This shift supports steering systems that move away from the driver when automated driving functions are active, creating additional cabin space and improving interior flexibility. 02 Integration of Touch Controls and Haptic Feedback Technologies The expansion of digital cockpits and multifunctional vehicle interfaces encourages automakers to incorporate touch controls and haptic feedback into steering wheel designs. This transition replaces selected conventional buttons with touch-sensitive surfaces that provide tactile responses, allowing drivers to access infotainment, navigation, and vehicle settings through the steering wheel. For example, Mercedes-Benz has introduced steering wheels with touch-control panels in selected vehicle models, supporting convenient access to infotainment and driving functions. Automotive Steering Wheel Market Dynamics 01 Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components Automakers' focus on vehicle weight reduction increases demand for lightweight steering wheel components. Lower component weight supports overall vehicle efficiency and helps electric vehicles conserve battery energy. This requirement encourages suppliers to use lightweight materials such as magnesium alloys, aluminum, and engineered polymers in steering wheel frames and structural parts. 02 Focus on Vehicle Safety and Ergonomic Design Strict vehicle safety requirements and consumer preference for comfortable driving experiences support demand for ergonomically designed steering wheels. Features such as optimized grip contours, impact-absorbing structures, and integrated airbag housings improve driver comfort and occupant protection. Automakers also require steering wheels that provide convenient access to essential controls without distracting drivers. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Automotive Steering Wheel Market

Drivers Market Impact Expansion of Global Passenger Vehicle Production Higher passenger vehicle production increases OEM procurement of steering wheel assemblies, supporting demand for standard and customized steering systems. Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Integration The integration of driver-monitoring sensors and ADAS controls increases demand for steering wheels compatible with advanced vehicle safety and assistance technologies. Growth of Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Electric vehicle production supports demand for steering wheels designed for digital vehicle architectures, lightweight construction, and energy-efficient interiors. Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components Automakers' focus on vehicle weight reduction encourages the use of magnesium alloys, aluminum, and engineered polymers in steering wheel structures. Focus on Vehicle Safety and Ergonomic Design Safety requirements and driver comfort preferences increase demand for steering wheels with integrated airbags, optimized grip designs, and conveniently positioned controls.

01

Price Pressure from Automotive OEMs

Strong price negotiations between automotive OEMs and steering wheel suppliers limit the pricing flexibility of component manufacturers. Competitive vehicle pricing and cost-reduction targets encourage automakers to seek lower component prices, which reduces supplier margins and limits funds available for product development.

02

Supply Chain Disruptions in Electronic and Raw Material Components

Supply interruptions involving semiconductors, electronic sensors, plastics, metals, and other raw materials affect the timely production of steering wheel assemblies. Limited component availability and fluctuating input costs increase manufacturing expenses, extend delivery schedules, and create uncertainty for suppliers.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Automotive Steering Wheel Market

Restraints Market Impact High Costs of Advanced Steering Wheel Technologies Expensive sensors, electronic controls, heating systems, and other advanced features increase production costs, limiting adoption in price-sensitive vehicle segments. Stringent Automotive Safety and Quality Certification Requirements Extensive testing and compliance requirements increase development costs and approval timelines, delaying product launches and market entry. Supply Chain Disruptions in Electronic and Raw Material Components Shortages and price fluctuations involving semiconductors, metals, plastics, and sensors disrupt production schedules and increase manufacturing expenses. Complexity of Integrating Advanced Steering Wheel Features Compatibility challenges involving vehicle electronics, sensors, wiring, and control systems increase engineering requirements and installation costs. Price Pressure from Automotive OEMs Aggressive procurement negotiations and vehicle cost-reduction targets reduce supplier margins, limiting investment in product innovation and advanced steering wheel technologies.

01

Development of Sustainable and Recycled Steering Wheel Materials

Automotive component manufacturers, material suppliers, and steering wheel producers benefit from automakers' focus on reducing the environmental impact of vehicle interiors. Recycled plastics, bio-based polymers, and lower-impact surface materials create revenue avenues through sustainable component supply, material innovation, and long-term OEM partnerships.

02

Growth of Steering Wheel Applications in Off-Highway Vehicles

Off-highway vehicle manufacturers, steering system suppliers, and specialized component producers benefit from demand for durable steering wheels in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, mining vehicles, and material-handling equipment. Revenue opportunities arise through customized steering wheel assemblies, heavy-duty materials, replacement components, and supply agreements with equipment manufacturers.

Automotive Steering Wheel Market SegmentationBy Component

The steering column dominated the component segment with a share of 27.6%. This dominance is led by its essential role in transmitting driver steering inputs, connecting the steering wheel to the steering mechanism, and supporting vehicle control across passenger and commercial vehicles.

The ECU segment will expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, driven by the growing integration of electronic control systems, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance technologies, and rising demand for precise steering management in modern vehicles.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Application

PCs had a share of 71.8%, supported by their substantial contribution to vehicle production, widespread consumer adoption, and extensive use of steering systems across passenger car models.

During the forecast period, the PCs segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 6.2%, fueled by rising passenger vehicle production, increasing demand for driving comfort, and the integration of advanced steering and safety features.

By Electric Vehicle

The BEV segment dominated the electric vehicle segment with a share of 64.5%, owing to the increasing adoption of battery-powered vehicles, expanding electric mobility infrastructure, and the growing integration of electronic systems in fully electric vehicles.

The BEV segment will expand at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, driven by increasing electric vehicle manufacturing, advancements in battery technology, supportive government initiatives, and rising demand for zero-emission transportation.

By Technology

Electric power steering (EPS) dominated the technology segment with a share of 55.7%, supported by its energy efficiency, reduced mechanical complexity, and compatibility with advanced driver assistance systems and modern vehicle electronics.

Between 2026 and 2034, the steer-by-wire segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 11.6%, fueled by advancements in autonomous driving, increasing demand for electronically controlled steering, and the development of flexible vehicle architectures.

By Electric Motor Type

The brushless motor segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, driven by its high energy efficiency, longer operating life, lower maintenance requirements, and reliable performance in electric power steering applications.

The brushed motor segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 3.5%, supported by its relatively simple construction, lower initial cost, and continued use in cost-sensitive steering applications.

By Off-Highway

Agricultural tractors are projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, supported by increasing farm mechanization, rising adoption of advanced agricultural machinery, and the demand for efficient steering systems to improve operational productivity.

The construction equipment segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 5.7%, driven by infrastructure expansion, rising construction machinery deployment, and increasing demand for efficient steering control in heavy-duty equipment.

By Type

Column EPS dominated the type segment with a share of 46.3%, owing to its compact configuration, efficient steering assistance, and widespread application across passenger cars and other vehicle categories.

The rack-EPS segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for responsive steering, improved vehicle handling, and the adoption of advanced electric power steering technologies.

By Pinion Type

The single pinion segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, supported by its relatively simple design, cost-effectiveness, and widespread use in conventional electric power steering configurations.

The dual pinion segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7.2%, driven by its ability to support improved steering assistance, flexible system integration, and increasing demand for enhanced steering performance in modern vehicles.

By Mechanism

Collapsible EPS is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing emphasis on vehicle crashworthiness, occupant protection requirements, and the integration of safety-focused steering components.

The rigid EPS segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 4.2%, supported by its structural simplicity, durability, and continued application in vehicle platforms requiring conventional steering column configurations.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars dominated the vehicle type segment with a share of 72.4%, reflecting their higher production volumes, widespread consumer adoption, and extensive integration of steering systems across different passenger vehicle models.

During the forecast period, the passenger car segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 6.2%, fueled by rising demand for personal mobility, increasing vehicle production, and the adoption of advanced steering and safety technologies.

By Sales Channel

The OEM segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven by increasing vehicle production, growing installation of electric power steering systems in new vehicles, and the integration of advanced steering technologies during automotive manufacturing.

The aftermarket segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 4.4%, supported by the replacement of aging steering components, increasing vehicle fleet size, and the need for maintenance and repair of electric power steering systems.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific: Dominant Region

Asia-Pacific's automotive steering wheel industry dominates globally, led by China, with a market share of USD 12,489.3 million. It's expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% from 2021 to 2017 vehicle sales and production in China, Japan, and India, growing sales of electric vehicles, government initiatives and incentives to support the growth of electric vehicle sales, and the region's highly competitive landscape are driving the growth in the region.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Europe: Growing Region

With USD 6,730.6 million, Europe was the second-largest contributor. Due to the contributions of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy to the automobile industry, it is regarded as the world's automotive powerhouse. Electric vehicles and vehicles with additional features such as advanced driver assistance systems are also being promoted by European automakers to raise awareness and sales. As a result, overall sales of automotive steering wheel are predicted to rise in both the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments.

Hydraulic Pump Steering Column Steering Wheel Speed Sensor Electric Motor ECU

PCs LCVs HCVs

BEV PHEV FCEV

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) Electrically Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) Electric Power Steering (EPS) Steer-by-Wire Quadrasteer/Rear Axle Steer-by-Wire

Brushless Brushed

Agricultural Tractors Construction Equipment

Column EPS Pinion-EPS Rack-EPS

Single Pinion Dual Pinion

Collapsible EPS Rigid EPS

Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

OEM Aftermarket

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Automotive Steering Wheel Market Nexteer Automotive Corporation (U.S.) HL Mando Corporation (South Korea) JTEKT Corporation (Japan NSK Ltd. (Japan) thyssenkrupp AG (Germany) Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea) DENSO Corporation (Japan)Key Industry Developments June 2026 ZF Lifetec launched its next-generation steering wheel system featuring integrated hands-on detection, advanced haptic controls, and enhanced safety functions for software-defined vehicles. April 2026 Joyson Safety Systems expanded its intelligent steering wheel portfolio by introducing touch-sensitive controls and driver monitoring integration to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). January 2026 Autoliv introduced an upgraded steering wheel platform with integrated airbag technology and multifunctional control interfaces, enhancing occupant safety and vehicle connectivity. September 2025 Toyoda Gosei developed a next-generation steering wheel equipped with capacitive sensors to improve driver monitoring and support autonomous driving functions. May 2025 Hyundai Mobis launched a new multifunction steering wheel featuring touch-based controls and integrated display technology to improve driver convenience and cockpit digitalization ScopeSegmentation By Component 5By Application 3By Electric Vehicle 3By Technology 5By Electric Motor Type 2By Off-Highway 2By Type 3By Pinion Type 2By Mechanism 2By Vehicle Type 3By Sales Channel 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Nexteer Automotive Corporation (U.S.) · HL Mando Corporation (South Korea) · JTEKT Corporation (Japan) · NSK Ltd. (Japan) · thyssenkrupp AG (Germany)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The automotive steering wheel market size is valued at USD 35.92 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 54.71 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 42.6% in 2025. The major players in this market are Nexteer, Mando, JTEKT, NSK, Thyssenkrupp. The automotive steering wheel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.