MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Australia have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in various fields, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place during the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, to Australia from November 23 to 26 for the latest round of Azerbaijan-Australia political consultations.

As part of the consultations, the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Mammadov, met with representatives of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Representatives of AzerGold CJSC and the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Investment and Export Promotion under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy also took part in the expanded-format consultations.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijan-Australia relations and their development prospects, strengthening political dialogue, various areas of bilateral cooperation, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Mammadov also met with Milton Dick, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Australian Federal Parliament; the co-chairs and members of the Australia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group; Ted O'Brien, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs; and Dan Tehan, Shadow Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction. The discussions focused on expanding inter-parliamentary relations, increasing mutual contacts, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing bilateral cooperation.

At a roundtable with representatives of Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the sides discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in renewable energy, modern technologies, and the mining industry.

At a separate roundtable with representatives of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the participants exchanged views on expanding trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Australia, exploring investment opportunities, and promoting direct ties between the business communities of the two countries. Representatives of Azerbaijan's Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Investment and Export Promotion and AzerGold CJSC also delivered presentations at the roundtable meetings.

During a meeting with representatives of the Canberra Innovation Network (CBRIN), the delegation learned about the development of the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Australian Capital Territory. Discussions focused on promoting cooperation among universities, research institutes, government agencies, and the business sector; turning innovative ideas into business projects and startups; and mechanisms for commercializing new technologies.

As part of his visit to New South Wales, Mammadov met with Benjamin Franklin, President of the New South Wales Legislative Council. The sides exchanged views on developing relations between Azerbaijan and New South Wales, expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

During a visit to the Illawarra region of the state, the delegation toured the Innovation Campus of the University of Wollongong. The delegation learned about the university's innovation ecosystem, the commercialization of research outcomes, support for startup development, and mechanisms for cooperation between the university, industry, and government institutions.

At meetings with Wollongong Lord Mayor Tania Brown, University of Wollongong Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Max Lu AO, and representatives of the Illawarra region's business community, the discussions focused on developing the region's innovation ecosystem and potential opportunities for cooperation in this area.