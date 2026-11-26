MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 102,300-square-foot store creates 280 jobs, showcases Indigenous artists and local products, while bringing fresh food and everyday value to the growing community

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Canadian Superstore® officially opens its doors today at Buffalo Run on Tsuut'ina Nation, bordering southwest Calgary. The new 102,300-square-foot store brings a full-service shopping experience, 280 new jobs and greater access to fresh food and everyday essentials for Tsuut'ina Nation members and surrounding communities.

The first Real Canadian Superstore in Alberta developed in close consultation with an Indigenous community, the new location was designed in collaboration with the Tsuut'ina-Taza Cultural Advisory Working Group. The building features custom artwork by four local Indigenous artists – Aaron Angus Rattlesnake, Maria One Spot, Irene Crowchild and Brianna Rowan-Meguinis – celebrating local culture and creativity.

“We're incredibly excited to officially open our doors at Buffalo Run,” said Jonathan Carroll, Senior Vice President, Operations, Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaw Companies Limited.“From the beginning, we've worked closely with Taza and the Tsuut'ina Nation community to create a store that reflects the people it serves. We're proud of what we've built together and look forward to being part of this community for years to come.”

“Real Canadian Superstore is a significant addition to Buffalo Run and reflects the kind of thoughtful, community-focused development we are building at Taza,” said James Robertson, President of Taza Development Corp.“Beyond creating jobs and bringing important everyday services closer to the community, this opening demonstrates how strong partnerships can support economic opportunity while creating a place that celebrates and reflects Tsuut'ina culture. We are very pleased to welcome Real Canadian Superstore to Buffalo Run.”

Leading the new location is Store Manager Beverley Sousa, who brings 24 years of experience. She began her career as a cashier and held progressive roles including in Pharmacy Specialist, Department Manager, Assistant Store Manager and most recently, she led the opening of the Nursery Real Canadian Superstore in Calgary as Store Manager.

“Opening this store is an incredible honour, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome our first customers,” said Beverley Sousa, Store Manager.“We've built meaningful relationships with Tsuut'ina Nation members and community leaders throughout this process, and I'm proud of what our team has accomplished. We look forward to continuing those relationships and building a store our neighbours can count on.”

Customers can shop everything they love about Real Canadian Superstore, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, bakery, groceries, home, beauty, toys, Joe Fresh® and national apparel brands, all under one roof. The store will also carry products from Indigenous businesses, including Mitsoh®, Boreal Heartland®, Sequoia Wholesale®, Miskamasowin® and Mother Earth Essentials® helping customers find Indigenous-owned brands ranging from beauty to food.

The opening also marks an investment in local employment. Since August, the store has hosted multiple hiring events to connect with local community members, creating 280 new jobs and opportunities to build careers with Real Canadian Superstore.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will donate $5,000 to The Tsuut'ina Community Association, supporting the community's well-being through recreation, arts, culture and education.

The new Real Canadian Superstore is located at 19 Buffalo Run Close, Tsuut'ina, AB, and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

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About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at