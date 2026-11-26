SECARDEO Logo

ISMANING, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SECARDEO, a pioneer in enterprise PKI automation, today announced the world's first Certificate Lifecycle Management solution enabling automated enrollment of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) certificates for Microsoft Outlook. Addressing urgent enterprise threats like "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" attacks, SECARDEO seamlessly bridges the gap between Microsoft 365 environments and quantum-safe security.

Powered by SECARDEO certEntra and the new certVault CA, the solution delivers centralized, cloud-based auto-enrollment of S/MIME PQC certificates for Microsoft Entra ID users. Signature certificates utilize ML-DSA keys, while encryption certificates rely on ML-KEM, fully aligning with NIST PQC standards. Certificates and private keys are deployed to Windows 11 endpoints via Microsoft Intune, enabling Outlook to automatically execute quantum-resistant end-to-end encryption and digital signatures without user intervention.

Cloud-Native Enterprise Architecture

certVault CA: SECARDEO's new cloud-native Certificate Authority built on Azure Key Vault. Deployed as an Azure Application Service directly within the customer's tenant, it guarantees full data sovereignty. It issues certificates, CRLs, and OCSP responses using ML-DSA or traditional cryptosystems across single-tier or two-tier CA hierarchies (Root CA in cloud or on-premises).

certEntra: The central automation engine for Entra ID users, supporting PQC and traditional certificates from public or private CAs. For frictionless communication, certificates are automatically published to the Exchange Online Global Address List (GAL) internally and to SECARDEO certBox for external B2B partners. PQC-based key archival and recovery (via KRA keys and ML-KEM) ensures long-term data accessibility, privacy and compliance.

Key Capabilities:

. Full Lifecycle Automation: Zero-touch enrollment, renewal, revocation, archival, and global publishing (GAL & certBox) for ML-KEM and ML-DSA certificates.

. Deep Microsoft 365 Integration: Native support for Entra ID, Intune, Azure Key Vault, Azure SQL, and Exchange Online.

. Enterprise Ready: Includes shared mailbox support, user self-service, and configurable notifications.

"Enterprises face an immediate mandate to future-proof their e-mail security," said Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, Founder and CEO of SECARDEO. "By delivering the world's first automated PQC solution for S/MIME natively integrated into the Microsoft 365 stack, we set a new industry benchmark - unlocking massive scalability for global enterprises and positioning SECARDEO at the forefront of the PQC migration."

Fully integrated into the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, certEntra and certVault CA offer a unified solution for complete certificate lifecycle automation. Learn more at secardeo.

About Secardeo GmbH

Founded in 2001, SECARDEO GmbH is a leading provider of enterprise Certificate Lifecycle Management solutions. Our automation software enables organizations to operate complex IT infrastructures securely and efficiently. Our blue-chip customer base includes DAX corporations, global enterprises, and major international government agencies.

Press release Nr. 4 / 2026

Secardeo GmbH

Hohenadlstr. 4

D-85737 Ismaning



Dr. Gunnar Jacobson

Secardeo GmbH

+49 89 18935890

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SECARDEO launches world's first automated Post-Quantum Cryptography solution for S/MIME in Microsoft Outlook News Provided By Secardeo GmbH November 26, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.