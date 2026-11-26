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Ethylene Dichloride Market

The Business Research Company's Ethylene Dichloride Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ethylene dichloride market has experienced notable growth recently, driven by various industrial demands and expanding production capabilities. As global industries evolve, the market shows promising potential for further expansion, supported by increasing applications in chemical manufacturing and construction sectors. This overview explores the market's current size, key drivers, segmentation, emerging trends, regional impacts, and leading players shaping its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory of the Ethylene Dichloride Market Through 2030

The ethylene dichloride market has expanded significantly over the past few years. From $22.01 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $23.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This upward trend is largely fueled by rising vinyl chloride monomer production, the growth of polyvinyl chloride manufacturing, increased demand for chlorinated solvents, expanding chemical intermediate production, and growth within the agricultural chemicals sector. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow robustly to $30.09 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising PVC product demand, expanding chemical manufacturing capacities, increased use of ethylene amines, specialty chemical applications, and a push for high-purity industrial chemicals. Notable trends shaping the market include the adoption of high-purity ethylene dichloride production, advancements in chlorination and oxychlorination processes, and the growing use of ethylene dichloride as both a solvent and a key chemical intermediate.

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Growth in Construction and Infrastructure as a Market Catalyst for Ethylene Dichloride

One of the primary forces behind the ethylene dichloride market's expansion is the ongoing development in construction and infrastructure. Investments and projects across residential, commercial, industrial, and public sectors continue to rise, driven by government spending aimed at urbanization and economic growth. This surge boosts demand for building materials, many of which rely on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) - a product that depends heavily on ethylene dichloride as a key feedstock for producing vinyl chloride monomer. For example, Eurostat reported that construction output increased by 2.9% in the euro area and 2.7% across the EU in May 2025 compared with the previous year. This growth in construction directly supports demand for ethylene dichloride, underscoring its vital role in the supply chain.

Additional Factors Supporting Ethylene Dichloride Market Expansion

Beyond construction, the ethylene dichloride market benefits from broader industrial growth and technological advancements. The increasing need for chemical intermediates and solvents in diverse sectors is driving expanded production capacities. Furthermore, the shift toward specialty chemicals and high-purity variants caters to more precise industrial applications, contributing to steady market growth.

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Comprehensive Segmentation of the Ethylene Dichloride Market

The ethylene dichloride market is broken down into multiple segments, emphasizing product types, distribution channels, and applications. Product categories include Industrial Grade, High-Purity, Technical Grade, Analytical & Laboratory Reagent Grade, Electronic Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade ethylene dichloride. Distribution channels cover direct sales, chemical distributors, and online chemical suppliers. Application areas encompass vinyl chloride monomer or polyvinyl chloride raw material production, chemical intermediates, chemical solvents, agricultural chemicals, ethylene amines, trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, hexachlorophene, and other uses. Further subcategories refine product types, such as various grades within Industrial, High-Purity, Technical, Analytical, Electronic, and Pharmaceutical classes, each tailored to specific uses and quality standards.

Innovations and Industry Moves Creating New Opportunities in Ethylene Dichloride

Leading players in the ethylene dichloride sector are ramping up production by establishing advanced integrated manufacturing facilities that combine chlor-alkali and ethylene dichloride production. These integrated plants help optimize production efficiency, improve feedstock utilization, and ensure a more reliable supply chain. For instance, in February 2026, the Indonesia-based petrochemical firm Chandra Asri Group announced that its Chlor Alkali and Ethylene Dichloride (CA-EDC) plant was halfway through construction, aiming to begin commercial operations in early 2027. Key milestones, such as the installation of the main plant structure and electrical systems, have been completed. This facility is poised to reduce caustic soda imports, bolster domestic ethylene dichloride availability, enhance regional export potential, and contribute significantly to Indonesia's chemical manufacturing industry growth.

Regional Market Dynamics Influencing Ethylene Dichloride's Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ethylene dichloride market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes detailed insights from regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of geographic trends influencing demand and production.

Key Industry Players Leading the Ethylene Dichloride Market

The ethylene dichloride market features several major multinational companies that continue to enhance their capabilities and market presence. Noteworthy participants include China National Petroleum Corporation, Dow Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Braskem S.A., Hanwha Solutions Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Westlake Corporation, Olin Corporation, Covestro AG, Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V., Tosoh Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Xinjiang Tianye Co. Ltd., Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Limited, SP Chemicals Holdings Ltd., and PT Sulfindo Adiusaha. These companies are instrumental in driving innovation, expanding production capacities, and meeting global demand.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Ethylene Dichloride Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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