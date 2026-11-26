Black Friday Voucher

Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code BLACK26 from 16th November to 1st December, with a tea donation to the NHS every time the code is used.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahmad Tea is putting the kettle on for a Black Friday offer that gives a little back. From 16th November to 1st December 2026, shoppers can enjoy 20% off sitewide at ahmadtea using the code BLACK26. Every time the code is used, Ahmad Tea will donate a pack of tea to the NHS.The initiative builds on Ahmad Tea's longstanding support for healthcare in its local community. Since 2010, the company's donations to Southampton Hospitals Charity have reached £200,000, supporting neonatal care environments and advanced cardiac diagnostics for children.From classic English Breakfast and fragrant Earl Grey to warming seasonal blends, Ahmad Tea offers something for every tea ritual. Its selection of gift sets and keepsake caddies also makes it easy to find a thoughtful present for the tea lover on your Christmas list.At a busy time of year, the initiative celebrates the value of a tea break: a chance to pause, recharge and connect over a shared pot. With each use of BLACK26 triggering a tea donation, shoppers can enjoy a saving while helping Ahmad Tea share that moment with NHS teams.To shop the offer, visit ahmadtea and enter BLACK26 at checkout between 16th November and 1st December 2026.Notes to editors.Offer: 20% off sitewide at ahmadtea..Code: BLACK26..Dates: 16 November–1 December 2026..Donation: Ahmad Tea will donate tea to the NHS every time the code is used..Healthcare support: Ahmad Tea's donations to Southampton Hospitals Charity since 2010 have reached £200,000, supporting neonatal care environments and advanced cardiac diagnostics for children.About Ahmad TeaAhmad Tea is an award-winning English tea company founded in Hampshire, England. Family-owned and operated, the company combines four generations of tea expertise with an unwavering commitment to quality.Today, Ahmad Tea products are enjoyed in more than 90 countries worldwide, serving over 30 million cups of tea every day. The company sources the finest leaves from leading tea-growing regions around the world and maintains rigorous tasting and quality-control standards to ensure every blend delivers an exceptional tea-drinking experience.Beyond tea, Ahmad Tea is committed to creating a positive impact in communities around the world through its charitable and sustainability initiatives. Through its pioneering Hand-Picked Profit Shared initiative Ahmad Tea is driving positive change in its key sourcing regions, sharing more of the value created by tea with the people who pick it. The programmed provides additional profit-share payments directly to tea workers, helping to close the living wage gap and support greater financial independence, particularly for women in tea-growing communities.In 2025, the project's second year, more than 12,000 women were paid bonuses in India, Kenya and Sri Lanka.Elsewhere the company has funded schools, hospitals, clean water programmes and emergency aid projects across multiple countries and remains committed to supporting the communities connected to its global supply chain. Ahmad Tea also works closely with tea-growing partners to promote responsible sourcing practices and support the long-term sustainability of tea-growing communities.Driven by a passion for quality and a belief in bringing people together, Ahmad Tea continues to connect cultures and communities around the world through the shared enjoyment of great tea.

Rob Hughes

Blueprintx

+44 7305 391435

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A Little Saving, A Little Giving: Ahmad Tea Offers 20% Off This Black Friday And Donates Cups Of Tea To The NHS News Provided By Blueprintx November 26, 2026, 11:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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