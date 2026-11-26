NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Raisa Cohen, Retired U.S. Immigration Judge and Principal of Cohen Immigration Law Group, P.C., Draws on Experience Across Government, the Bench, and Private Practice to Guide Clients Through Complex Immigration MattersQueens, New York – Raisa Cohen is a retired U.S. Immigration Judge and accomplished immigration attorney with more than two decades of experience across government service, the judiciary, and private practice. Today she serves as Principal of Cohen Immigration Law Group, P.C., where she represents individuals and families in complex, high-stakes immigration matters nationwide. She also advises fellow attorneys on litigation strategy, motions, appeals, removal defense, and federal court cases. Her areas of focus include complex immigration law, immigration litigation, and immigration court proceedings. An immigrant and former refugee from Uzbekistan, Raisa brings both professional depth and personal understanding to her work.Raisa's passion for immigration law took shape at St. John's University School of Law, where she participated in the Immigrants' Rights Clinic. After earning her Juris Doctor, she began her legal career with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as an Assistant Chief Counsel and ICE prosecutor. In that role, she represented the government in complex removal proceedings and handled matters involving national security, human rights violations, immigration fraud, and other high-stakes issues. She went on to serve as a U.S. Immigration Judge with the U.S. Department of Justice. From the bench, she presided over removal proceedings and adjudicated cases involving asylum, withholding of removal, cancellation of removal, waivers, adjustment of status, human trafficking, persecution, and unaccompanied minors.Having worked on both sides of the courtroom, Raisa offers a distinctive 360-degree perspective on the immigration system. That experience has given her a deep understanding of litigation strategy, courtroom dynamics, evidentiary standards, and due process. She retired from the immigration bench at the end of 2024 and opened a new chapter in private practice. Her professional recognition includes being named a Super Lawyer and one of the Top 50 Lawyers.Raisa attributes her success to hard work, determination, and an immigrant mindset of gratitude and resilience. She sees success as the product of seizing every opportunity to build a better life, staying committed to one's goals, and giving back to the community. The best career advice she has received came from the many professors, judges, and legal professionals who mentored and inspired her along the way. Their guidance, leadership, and example helped her develop the confidence and skills that have shaped her career.For young women entering the legal profession, Raisa recommends stepping outside their comfort zones and blocking out the noise of self-doubt. She encourages them to believe in themselves and to keep trying, learning, growing, and evolving. She also urges them to celebrate their achievements and to measure progress against where they started. Comparing oneself to an ideal or to someone else's journey, she cautions, only distracts from genuine growth.Raisa observes that immigration law is evolving rapidly, creating significant challenges alongside meaningful opportunities. As policies and legal landscapes shift, she sees a growing need for experienced advocates who can provide knowledgeable representation. Such advocates, in her view, also play an important role in educating communities and promoting fairness throughout the immigration system.Integrity, justice, compassion, perseverance, and service are the values most important to Raisa. She holds that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and that true success comes from using knowledge and experience to help others. Family, philanthropy, mentorship, and giving back to the community also matter deeply to her. Beyond her practice, she is an active speaker, educator, and mentor within the immigration and broader legal communities. She regularly takes part in professional conferences, continuing legal education programs, moot court competitions, and panels on immigration law, courtroom advocacy, criminal-immigration intersections, and enforcement developments. She is involved with the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Roundtable of Former Immigration Judges, the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, and the American Bar Association.From refugee to prosecutor, judge, and advocate, Raisa has devoted her career to a system she understands from every angle. Her work remains grounded in fairness and compassion, offering steady guidance to individuals and families facing an often overwhelming process. Through her advocacy, teaching, and mentorship, Raisa Cohen continues to help others find their footing and to strengthen the integrity of immigration justice.Learn More about Raisa Cohen:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Raisa Cohen: Bringing a Judge's Perspective to Fair and Compassionate Immigration Advocacy News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 11:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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