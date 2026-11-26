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What to bring, what the dental team evaluates, and which questions to ask: new guidance for patients preparing for a first dental implant visit.

- Dr. David Basar, DDS, Lead Dentist, Advanced Smile Dentistry

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Smile Dentistry today released patient guidance on what happens at a dental implant consultation, covering what to bring, what the dental team evaluates during the visit, and which questions patients should ask before deciding on treatment.

A dental implant consultation is an evaluation and planning visit, and no implant is placed that day. It typically includes an oral exam, 3D imaging of the jaw and a discussion of treatment options, timing and estimated cost, so the patient and dentist can decide whether implants suit the patient's health, bone and goals.

The guidance was developed for patients in Toms River and surrounding Ocean County communities who are researching implants and want to know what to expect before booking a first visit.

"A lot of people put off the first appointment because they think they are signing up for surgery," said Dr. David Basar, DDS, lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. "The consultation is where we gather information and answer questions. Patients leave with a plan they can take home and think about."

Preparation starts with health information. Patients are asked to bring a list of current prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and supplements, along with allergies and conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or osteoporosis. Some medications used to treat osteoporosis can affect how the jawbone heals, and smoking and teeth grinding can affect implant planning, so the dental team asks about each. Recent dental X-rays or scans from another office, and dates of past extractions or gum treatment, are also useful.

During the visit, the dentist examines the gums, remaining teeth, bite and jaw joints, and reviews or takes imaging. At the practice this includes a cone beam CT scan, which shows bone height and width and the position of the nerve and sinus in three dimensions. In a 2012 position statement, the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology recommended cross-sectional imaging, with this type of scan as the preferred method, for evaluating sites where implants are planned. According to the practice, the visit typically takes 60 to 90 minutes.

The rest of the visit covers the plan itself. The dentist explains whether preliminary steps such as extractions, gum treatment or bone grafting are needed, how implants compare with a bridge or denture for that patient, how many appointments to expect and how long healing usually takes across the [step-by-step process ], which often adds up to several months.

Patients receive a written treatment plan with an estimated cost, and the team reviews how dental insurance benefits may apply. Dr. Basar said every stage, from the scan to implant surgery and the final teeth, is performed at the practice, and comfort options for surgery, including oral sedation, are discussed at the consultation.

"I want patients to understand the whole path, including the parts that take time," he said. "If someone needs a bone graft first or is a better fit for a different option, they should hear that at the consultation, before any treatment starts."

The practice recommends that patients considering implants ask at their [3D scan consultation ] which costs the estimate includes, whether a temporary tooth can be worn while the implant heals, what long-term maintenance involves, and how the plan would change if a preliminary step turns out to be needed.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a dental implant practice based in Toms River, New Jersey, led by Dr. David Basar. The practice focuses on full-mouth dental implants, full-arch dental implants, implant-supported dentures, dental implant surgery, and advanced restorative dentistry. Advanced Smile Dentistry utilizes digital diagnostics, 3D imaging, and personalized treatment planning to support predictable treatment outcomes and long-term oral function. The practice helps patients with extensive tooth loss, failing teeth, and complex restorative needs through comprehensive implant-based solutions and patient-centered care. For more information, visit

Dr. David Basar

Advanced Smile Dentistry

+1 732-561-1770

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Advanced Smile Dentistry Explains What Happens at an Implant Consultation News Provided By Admirise November 26, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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