Emirati founder Ayoob Ibrahim

Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Orientica

Two distinctive fragrance houses showcase the creativity, heritage and growing global ambitions of Middle Eastern perfumery.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Middle Eastern perfumery continues to attract international attention, supported by a rich cultural heritage, distinctive fragrance identities and an expanding range of contemporary approaches to product development. Within this evolving industry, Fragrance Network and Orientica offer two distinct perspectives on how fragrance houses can develop their identities, connect with consumers and build lasting recognition.Through conversations with their respective leaders, the stories of the two companies reveal different approaches to the same broader ambition: creating fragrance experiences that resonate with customers while strengthening the international profile of Middle Eastern perfume brands.Fragrance Network: Bringing Dubai's Identity into FragranceFor Fragrance Network, Dubai is more than a source of inspiration. Its culture, traditions, hospitality and everyday experiences form an important part of the creative direction developed by Emirati founder Ayoob Ibrahim.In an exclusive interview, Ayoob explains how the company's concepts draw on the city's identity, translating familiar cultural experiences into distinctive fragrance collections.“When we create a concept from Dubai, the story should carry through every detail, from the fragrance itself to the way we introduce it. That is how people discover something about the place behind the perfume.”This philosophy can be seen in collections such as Liwan, which reflects the tradition of welcoming guests, and Rimal, which draws inspiration from the natural world.Fragrance Network's wider portfolio encompasses seven fragrance lines, including Flower Scents, Yumira, Serenity, Rimal, Liwan, WO'UD and Mirsal. Each explores a different concept, mood and fragrance experience.Alongside cultural inspiration, the company considers customer feedback and social media analytics when developing its collections. This allows the team to better understand consumer preferences and identify opportunities for new creative directions.For Ayoob, maintaining a clear identity is essential to building a recognizable fragrance brand. As he puts it,“Nobody can tell your story better than you. Be clear about what you represent, tell that story with confidence, and give people a reason to discover more.”Orientica: Building a Fragrance House Through Quality and PreparationWhile Fragrance Network draws heavily on cultural identity and storytelling, Orientica approaches its development through a combination of product quality, presentation, value and operational readiness.Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Orientica, shares his perspective on the decisions involved in building a successful fragrance house and developing products that meet changing consumer expectations.For him, each fragrance launch represents more than the introduction of another product. It is an opportunity to strengthen the brand's reputation and deliver an experience that customers can recognize and appreciate.“Our priority is to keep raising the quality and bring the right fragrances and concepts to market. Every launch needs the preparation behind it to deliver on that ambition.”That preparation also extends to the business operations supporting the company's growth, including strengthening supply capabilities and ensuring that products can reach customers as the brand develops.Within its collection, Orientica explores different fragrance preferences and expressions. Soleil offers a fresh direction, while Crown brings warmth. The company also recognizes continued interest in softer floral compositions and gourmand fragrances.Mohammed emphasizes that a successful fragrance experience involves more than the scent itself. Quality, concept, packaging and pricing all contribute to how customers perceive a product.“Keep improving the fragrance, the concept, the packaging and the value you offer. Our goal should be to create Middle Eastern perfume houses that become lasting names around the world.”Two Distinct Approaches to a Growing IndustryAlthough Fragrance Network and Orientica have different creative and business priorities, their perspectives reflect important themes within contemporary Middle Eastern perfumery.One highlights the value of cultural identity, personal storytelling and locally inspired creativity. The other emphasizes consistent quality, thoughtful product development, operational preparation and long-term brand building.Together, their experiences illustrate how fragrance houses can approach growth in different ways while contributing to a wider industry increasingly recognized for its diversity and creative potential.As international interest in Middle Eastern fragrances continues to develop, the stories of companies such as Fragrance Network and Orientica offer insight into the people, ideas and business decisions shaping the sector's next chapter.Interview credits: Both interviews were conducted by Akzam Bin Saleem, Managing Director of PythonBull Consultancy.

Angelica

PythonBull Consultancy

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Two Fragrance Houses, One Shared Ambition: Middle Eastern Perfumery Builds Its Global Identity News Provided By PythonBull Consultancy November 26, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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