TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Assistant Principal Atenas Vallado of Austin Independent School District Brings More Than a Decade of Bilingual Education, Literacy, and Instructional Leadership to Students and EducatorsAustin, Texas – Atenas Vallado is an accomplished educator and school leader serving as an Assistant Principal with Austin Independent School District. With more than a decade of experience in education, she has built her career around helping students thrive through bilingual education, literacy, targeted academic interventions, and student-centered support. Her areas of expertise include content intervention, instructional leadership, and Spanish-language instruction, and she works fluently in both English and Spanish. Atenas has shown a strong commitment to educational equity, instructional excellence, and inclusive learning environments.Atenas's path into education began in an unexpected place. While pursuing a dance major at Austin Community College, she started working as a substitute teacher, and from there she took on roles as a reading tutor, teacher assistant, and classroom teacher. She spent nearly a decade as a Bilingual Teacher, gaining extensive experience supporting multilingual learners and addressing achievement gaps. She later served as a Content Interventionist, AVID campus coordinator, and SEL coordinator before stepping into her role as Assistant Principal in June 2026. Among her proudest accomplishments is helping transform a Title I campus into an AVID campus showcase, work that took her alongside the AVID site team to the AVID Summer Institute in San Antonio.Her academic preparation reflects the same steady commitment to growth. Atenas holds a master's degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's degree in Human Services with a concentration in Psychology from Post University. She earned her teaching certification through Teachers of Tomorrow and holds the Principal as an Instructional Leader certification and a Texas Notary certification. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Her dedication in the classroom has been recognized with the Teacher of Promise honor in 2019 and Teacher of the Year in 2022.Atenas attributes her success to her 12 years in education and to the mentors who recognized and encouraged her leadership potential. These experiences inspired her to earn her master's degree and administration certification. The best career advice she has received came from two mentors, Dr. Gilma Sanchez and Rosie Valenzuela, who urged her to pursue growth, believe in herself, and keep developing both personally and professionally. She also credits Lluvia Valentin, who has stood by her side and helped her through periods when the workload was heavy.For young women entering education, Atenas offers an encouraging message: it is possible to start anywhere. With hard work, dedication, and a willingness to grow, she believes educators can advance into leadership. Her own story serves as proof, having begun as a substitute teacher while still in school and worked her way up to assistant principal. She hopes one day to become a Principal. In her own words on her profile, she encourages others to stay open to feedback and new possibilities and to learn everything they can from those who want to see them succeed.As a first-year assistant principal, Atenas views the present moment as an exciting opportunity to grow as a leader, learn from her experiences, and make a meaningful impact on students, teachers, and the wider school community. In her current role, she prioritizes student safety and serves as an instructional leader by conducting classroom walkthroughs, observing instruction, providing feedback, and modeling effective lessons for educators.The values that guide Atenas are service, leadership, and making a meaningful difference in students' lives. Beyond her school responsibilities, she gives back to children and families through charitable work. Outside of work, she treasures time outdoors and supporting her son Sebastien Melgar in his sports activities. She credits her parents, Elsa and Emilio Vallado and her husband, Angel Herrera, as her strongest support and recognizes that she would not be where she is today without their help.From substitute teacher to school administrator, Atenas has shaped a career defined by persistence, mentorship, and a deep belief in the potential of every learner. Her work with multilingual students and her commitment to supporting teachers continue to strengthen her school community. Through her leadership and dedication to equitable educational opportunities, Atenas Vallado is helping students and educators alike reach their full potential.Learn More about Atenas Vallado:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Atenas Vallado Turns Her Journey From Substitute Teacher To School Leader Into Equity Advocacy Now News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 11:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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