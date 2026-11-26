MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 26 (IANS) South Korea's trade watchdog on Thursday made a preliminary decision to impose antidumping tariffs on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) suspension resin imports from China after its initial investigation identified potential damage to the domestic industry.

Under the decision, the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) will ask the Ministry of Economy and Finance to impose an antidumping tariff of between 23.47 and 26.02 percent on the product used in pipes and industrial materials, reports Yonhap news agency.

The KTC launched its investigation into alleged dumping by two Chinese companies, in April following a complaint filed by Hanwha Solutions Corp., a South Korean chemical producer.

Separately, the commission also recommended an antidumping tariff on Chinese tin plates at between 8.05 percent and 8.36 percent. Tin plates are steel coated with tin to resist corrosion.

Meanwhile, South Korea's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday that Apple's alleged misleading advertisement over new artificial intelligence (AI) features will undergo a review process.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it has completed its probe into the allegation that Apple had misled people into buying the iPhone 16 over its AI features and capabilities.

According to the FTC, Apple provided false information regarding its "Apple Intelligence," which covers its Siri voice assistant.

In September 2024, Apple launched the smartphone in South Korea by advertising that its Korean language-backed Siri service would be available soon.

In February 2025, Apple said it would be possible to use the Korean-language Siri service in April.

But the service wasn't launched in the country until October 2026.

The FTC said Apple did not provide, or concealed, detailed information regarding AI features at the time of its iPhone launch.

The antitrust watchdog said Apple may face up to a fine of 64 billion won (US$47.7 million) over false advertising as the agency estimated that Apple racked up some 3.35 trillion won in sales via the false information.