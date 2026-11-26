MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India's capability to develop affordable, scalable and clinically relevant artificial intelligence solutions could transform healthcare delivery across resource-constrained developing economies and create a new avenue of South-South cooperation, a new report has said.

The report from India Narrative said India's advantage stems from a combination of engineering talent, entrepreneurial capital and extraordinary clinical diversity.

It cited achievements by Indian companies such as Qure and DeepTek in developing AI-assisted radiology tools for tuberculosis screening.

A government-funded health technology assessment published in 2025 found Qure's technology to be cost-saving compared with conventional radiological interpretation, while DeepTek's solution was assessed as cost-effective.

The report cited a report by Venture Intelligence, saying Indian AI startups attracted $1.2 billion in investment in 2025, marking a 58 per cent increase from the previous year and if such scale of investments is directed to healthcare, it could generate significant economic and developmental dividends.

"Unlike technologies developed primarily for sophisticated Western hospitals, Indian healthcare innovations must frequently accommodate overcrowded facilities, intermittent connectivity, linguistic diversity and limited purchasing power. These constraints, often regarded as developmental disadvantages, can become drivers of globally competitive innovation," the publication said.

AI-assisted solutions could address healthcare systems facing workforce shortages in future. The World Health Organization projects a global shortfall of 11 million healthcare workers by 2030, including 5.85 million workers in deficit across Africa's WHO African Region.

India's public health infrastructure is also emerging as a proving ground for affordable AI-assisted healthcare.

“The integration of AI-enabled clinical decision support into eSanjeevani, India's national telemedicine platform, demonstrates how artificial intelligence can complement public healthcare delivery at scale,” the report said.

Meanwhile, AI-assisted diabetic retinopathy screening initiatives such as MadhuNetrAI proved how equipping non-specialist healthcare workers with advanced diagnostic capabilities can boost access to preventive eye care.

India should now partner with African and Asian governments, multilateral development institutions and local healthcare providers to facilitate affordable licensing, joint clinical validation, workforce training and technology transfer.

-IANS

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