MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has given a clean chit to former minister and MLA B. Nagendra in the alleged Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, excluding him from the list of accused in its final chargesheet filed before the Lokayukta Special Court on Thursday.

The CID, in its investigation, apparently didn't find any misappropriation of funds by Nagendra, belonging to the Corporation. It has however named him as a key witness in the case. Basavaraj Daddal, the then chairman of the Corporation, has also been named as a witness in the chargesheet.

The Corporation's then Managing Director Parusharama G, Nekunti Nagaraj and Satyanarayana Varma have been named as the main accused in the case.

However, Nagendra continues to face investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged scam.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar today said he had heard about the CID chargesheet but maintained that the government would not interfere in any investigation.

"I have heard about it. We will not interfere in any investigations. I personally will not do that. I will get information in this regard," Shivakumar said.

When asked whether Nagendra would be inducted into the state Cabinet following the clean chit from the CID, Shivakumar did not make any commitment and said he would first obtain details about the development.

Notably, the alleged scam involved the misappropriation of funds earmarked for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes through the Valmiki Corporation. The controversy had triggered a major political storm in Karnataka, with the Opposition BJP targeting the Congress government over the alleged financial irregularities.

The development is significant as Nagendra, who had stepped down as Minister following the controversy, continues to face scrutiny from central investigating agencies despite being excluded as an accused in the CID chargesheet.

The Karnataka tribal welfare scam-widely known as the Valmiki Corporation scam-involves alleged financial irregularities and diversion of funds meant for Scheduled Tribes development at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL).

The case came to light in May–June 2024 following the suicide of corporation accounts superintendent Chandrasekharan P., who left a note alleging illegal fund transfers.

Separate investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have continued, including a CBI chargesheet filed in June 2026, requests for prosecution sanction, questioning, and raids across multiple locations.

Former minister B. Nagendra first resigned from the state cabinet in June 2024 after the fraud surfaced, was re-inducted in August 2026, and resigned again later that month amid opposition protests from the BJP and JD(S).

Nagendra has consistently denied wrongdoing, while opposition leaders have accused the ruling party of misusing tribal welfare funds and sought strict accountability.