MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Thursday informed the Calcutta High Court that no new Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Birbhum-based stone trader Tulu Mandal at the moment.

Tulu Mandal had approached the court to know whether a new Look Out Notice had been issued against him after he returned to the country on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The matter came up before Justice Krishna Rao, who had asked the state on November 20 to clarify its position.

Today, he got relief from the state government's statement in that case. However, the legal battle is still ongoing regarding his petition to dismiss multiple FIRs filed against him.

During the hearing, the state's Additional Advocate General, Billwadal Bhattacharyya, submitted a report stating that no new LOC had been issued against Mandal. The government informed the court that the earlier LOC, issued while Mandal was abroad, was withdrawn after his return to India in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Mandal returned to the country on November 17 following the Supreme Court order.

However, Mandal's legal challenges are far from over. A separate matter concerning his plea to quash multiple FIRs registered against him remains pending before another bench of the High Court.

During a hearing before Justice Ajay Mukherjee, the state argued that there was no urgency in hearing the case as the Supreme Court had already granted Mandal protection from coercive action until December 7.

The state's submission was opposed by Mandal's counsel, who contended that successive complaints are being filed against him and sought an early hearing on the petitions challenging the FIRs.

As the state was unable to produce the case diaries relating to all the FIRs, Justice Ajay Mukherjee directed the authorities to place the records before the court. The judge said the documents were necessary to examine the details of the cases and assess the progress of the investigations. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on December 1.