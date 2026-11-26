MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Married male employees of Tamil Nadu government will be able to take 15 days of paternity leave to be with their wives around the time of childbirth, Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay announced on Thursday.

This is the first time the state government has introduced such leave for its male employees. Under the order, an eligible employee may take the leave in the 15 days before the birth of a child or within six months after the birth.

The provision gives fathers the choice of being with their wives in the days leading up to delivery or taking time away from work to help care for the baby in the months that follow. The decision follows a request from government employees who asked the state to consider granting paternity leave to men.

Women employees in Tamil Nadu government institutions already receive 365 days of maternity leave. In a statement announcing the decision, the government said it had considered the employees' request sympathetically and issued an order granting the new leave.

Explaining the decision, the government said childbirth remains a critical time for both the mother and the baby. A father has a role in providing his wife with physical and emotional support during this period. His involvement in looking after the newborn is equally important.

The government linked the new provision to the concern for mothers and children that underlies its maternity leave policy. It said the 365 days of leave available to women employees reflected the importance the state attached to maternal and child welfare.

Granting fathers time away from work would help couples share family responsibilities and allow fathers to take a more active part in raising their children, the statement said.

“For employees who choose to take leave after the birth, the six-month window gives families some flexibility in deciding when the father's presence at home would be most helpful. A father can use the fortnight immediately after the baby is born or take the leave later in the infant's first six months,” it added.

Employees who opt for leave before childbirth can spend the days approaching delivery with their wives. In either case, the order provides for 15 days of paternity leave. The six months specified in the order is the period within which fathers may take leave after childbirth.