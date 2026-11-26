MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) Kerala Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a former key player in the Congress's erstwhile 'A' faction led by Oommen Chandy, has expressed hope that the current turmoil in the party will end amicably, while making an emotional appeal against hurting the family of the late leader.

"We have seen many storms in the party over the years. All of them eventually subsided. I hope the present problems too will be resolved," Radhakrishnan said, as the public war of words within the Congress continues to threaten the unity of the ruling party.

His remarks assume significance given his long association with Chandy and his role in the factional politics that shaped the Congress in Kerala for decades.

During the bitter rivalry between the K. Karunakaran and A.K. Antony factions, Radhakrishnan was part of the 'A' group, which, despite being identified with Antony, was effectively run by Chandy.

Chandy, along with senior leader Aryadan Mohammed, called the shots, while Radhakrishnan was among the younger leaders in the group.

When Chandy replaced Antony as Chief Minister in 2004, Radhakrishnan made his debut in the state Cabinet.

He returned to the Cabinet when Chandy became Chief Minister again in 2011.

However, relations between the two reportedly suffered a setback towards the end of the UDF government's tenure.

Against this background, Radhakrishnan's public expression of pain over the current controversy involving Chandy's family carries added significance.

"Oommen Chandy means everything to us. We have worked together since our younger days. Our relationship was closer than that between brothers. I am keeping my pain and sorrow over what is happening to me. I hope there will be an end to all this. I do not believe anyone who shares our values would want to hurt Oommen Chandy and his family," he said.

Asked about the public response from Chandy's family to the ongoing controversies, he said he hoped that the situation would not reach a point where the family had to defend itself.

On the wider Congress crisis, the Speaker said the party had a long tradition of accommodating different opinions.

Freedom of expression inevitably resulted in public statements, but he believed that issues which could be settled in Kerala would be resolved here, while matters requiring intervention in Delhi would be taken up there.

He also made it clear that he was not taking sides in the dispute and believed that opinions should be expressed at the appropriate forum.

Reminding party leaders of their larger responsibility, Radhakrishnan said the government had a duty to protect the collective interests of the people who had brought it to power.

He hoped everyone would adopt positions that would help the government discharge that responsibility.

He also clarified that he had resigned from the KPCC Disciplinary Committee before assuming the office of Speaker.