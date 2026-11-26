MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday paid floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Central Vista in Gandhinagar on Constitution Day, calling for citizens to imbibe the ideals of social equality and contribute towards building a strong, prosperous and egalitarian India.

Patel offered flowers at the statue of Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, on the occasion of Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas (Constitution Pride Day).

Paying homage to Ambedkar, the Chief Minister acknowledged his invaluable contribution to nation-building and his historic role in laying the foundations of Indian democracy.

He urged people to follow Ambedkar's thoughts and ideals and remain committed to the principles of equality and social justice.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Kanti Amrutiya, Gandhinagar Mayor Roopsinh Thakor, MLA Ritaben Patel, city BJP president Ashish Dave and Standing Committee Chairman Mahendra Patel were among those present.

They also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar. Earlier in the day, Patel extended Constitution Day greetings to citizens through a message on social media platform X, describing the Constitution as the "soul of the world's largest democracy" and saying it guarantees equal rights, justice and dignity to every citizen.

"Let us imbibe the values of the Constitution and become partners in building a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said, while paying tribute to Ambedkar and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

The Chief Minister also highlighted an article by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Constitution Day, saying it underlined the uniqueness of the Constitution and the Constituent Assembly, efforts to strengthen constitutional values, and the pursuit of social and economic justice.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, in his message, stressed that the Constitution not only guarantees citizens their rights but also makes them aware of their duties towards the nation.

He invoked the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and described Ambedkar's contribution as instrumental in providing India with a Constitution that binds its diversity through unity and ensures equal opportunities and dignity for all.

Sanghavi called on citizens to strengthen their commitment to constitutional values, democratic ideals and national unity, and contribute towards building a just, harmonious and strong India.

'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, which is celebrated as Republic Day.