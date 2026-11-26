MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India's plan to expand nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047 could reposition nuclear energy from a niche contributor into a key pillar of the country's low-carbon power system, creating huge opportunities for global technology providers, investors and industrial users who seek long-term partnership, a new report has said.

"Nuclear energy is being positioned as a firm power source that can complement renewables and support energy security, grid stability and decarbonization," the report from Gulf Today said citing an EY-Parthenon study.

India currently has about 8.9 GW of nuclear power capacity and plans to increase it to 100 GW by 2047, implies a substantial expansion over the next two decades supported by a diversified reactor mix.

The report said global nuclear companies would be better served by compliant partnerships involving technology, localisation and project execution rather than pursuing direct ownership opportunities.

"The country's emerging nuclear ecosystem will likely reward players that bring technology, capital, localization, safety culture and long-term partnership intent. The most credible strategies may be those that align with India's sovereign priorities while solving real project-level challenges – cost, execution, financing and industrial demand," the report noted.

While emerging models such as small modular reactors and Bharat small reactors could be key for industrial decarbonisation providing 24x7 clean power, international nuclear companies should not view India as a short-term vendor market, the report suggested.

India has set an ambitious goal of installing clean power to power over 1 billion homes by 2035. The country has also approved nearly $20 billion in power grid upgrades to ease bottlenecks that prevent some solar and wind energy from reaching consumers.

India announced the 900-gigawatt ambition in late September comprising non-fossil power sources, such as solar, wind, hydropower and nuclear energy, nearly twice its existing target of 500 gigawatts of clean power by 2030.

The shift mirrors a global trend toward cleaner power, even as India's current clean power capacity of just over 300 gigawatts ranks it third behind China and the United States.

The report lauded progress at India's indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam and said it demonstrates growing confidence in the country's advanced reactor technology capability.

Once fully operational, India will become only the second country in the world after Russia to operate a commercial fast breeder reactor, the report added.

-IANS

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