MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Forex trading – or CFD trading in general – is a highly volatile and risky business activity. According to one study published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), between 74% and 89% of retail CFD traders typically lose money in a trade.

A number of reasons can be attributed to this. Unviable leverages and the highly volatile currency market definitely play a major part in this. But in addition to this, factors such as high spreads, slippage, latency, and commissions can also make a bad situation worse.

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Picking the right Forex broker can help with securing tighter spreads, lower commissions, minimal slippage, and low latency.

Forex trading in the UAE is also highly regulated. Picking a locally licensed Forex broker who also offers the ideal trading environment can go a long way in closing positions more profitably.

Factors to consider while picking a Forex broker in the UAE

We have already touched on these factors briefly in the above section. Let's look at these factors in greater detail.

1. Regulatory authority and licensing category

There are three regulatory authorities in the UAE: the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

The broker you choose should be licensed by one of these authorities. Their licensing category matters too. Some brokers hold marketing and promotion related licenses in the UAE but do not hold the relevant licenses to offer brokerage services. Traders opening an account with such traders end up signing up with a brokerage that is technically licensed outside the country

2. Spread

Spread in forex trading refers to the pip difference between the buy and sell positions. If you are a day trader or a scalper, these seemingly small differences in the buy and sell prices can impact your profitability and cause you to lose money.

3. Commissions

Commission is the flat fee that a broker charges traders to execute each trade. Alongside spread, this is one of the two main ways Forex brokers make money. Generally speaking, brokers who charge zero commission could monetize off spreads, while those who charge a commission could offer minimal spreads. As a trader, you ought to optimize your trades for one of these expenses.

4. Latency

Latency is the time it takes for a buy or sell request to be executed on the broker's server. Typically, latency is low when you deal with a broker whose servers are located close to your trading location. This is because the time it takes for a request from your computer to the server is minimal, avoiding slippage.

5. Slippage

Slippage is the change in the price of a Buy or Sell position between the time you sent the request to the time it got executed. In normal circumstances, slippage can be high when you trade through a high latency broker. However, slippage can also occur during periods of high volatility like new market announcements, or during the opening hours of the trade.

How we picked the ideal Forex brokers for UAE

There are a number of factors to consider when picking the right Forex broker for people in the Emirates.

The factors mentioned above – including licensing authority, spread, commissions, latency, and slippage are indeed important. In addition to this, we also need to consider other factors like –

Number of instruments available – this includes the number of currency pairs, stocks, indices, crypto CFDs, and ETFs that are available to trade. Leverage – what kind of leverage is available for a trader Fees – Besides spreads and commissions, rollover fee, deposit and withdrawal fee, currency conversion fee, inactivity fee, etc. can all eat into your profits Minimum deposits – this is especially critical for beginner traders who want to start small Trading platforms – MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are the most popular platforms, along with others like cTrader, TradingView, etc. Demo account – this is again a major factor for beginner traders who want to explore strategies before investing real capital Swap-free accounts – important to those who want to trade an account that is compliant with their faith

Our top 5 UAE Forex brokers based on these factors 1. Equiti

Equiti is a CMA-licensed Forex brokerage with a category 1 license. They check most of the boxes with respect to the factors we used to pick the top brokers. For UAE traders, Equiti offers one of the highest leverages – up to 1:500. Spreads start as low as 0 pips for fixed commission accounts, and average spreads of as low as 1.4 pips for commission-free accounts.

If you are someone who prefers AED deposit, Equiti offers accounts in four different currencies – USD, AED, EUR, and GBP. Popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, along with web and mobile platforms are available to Forex traders.

In addition to this, Equiti also offers other features like Swap-free mini accounts, demo accounts for beginner traders, and over 60 Forex currency pairs.

2. Capital

Capital is again a CMA-licensed Forex broker with access to over 6500 instruments. It provides traders access to multiple platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradingView. The platform offers users a high leverage trading account with margins between 0.2% and 0.33% – that's a leverage of between 1:300 and 1:500.

Some other features of Capital include low minimum deposit of $80, zero deposit/withdrawal fees, and a 0.7% currency conversion fee.

Quick note on the latency. According to the The Investors Centre latency test, Capital recorded execution speeds of between 24ms and 41ms – with an additional 22ms during news events. While this is pretty decent for most Forex traders, you may want to explore a few other brokers if you are a scalper.

3. IG

IG is a DFSA licensed Forex broker with zero minimum deposit, 17,000+ trading instruments, and access to trading platforms like MetaTrader 4, TradingView, and ProRealTime.

However, there are some pointers to watch out for. IG's UAE entity has its leverage capped at 1:30 for retail traders. While the broker does promote leverages up to 1:200, these accounts are offered via IG's Bermuda entity. According to a report by BestBrokers, IG has a reported average spread of around 0.86. The Investors Centre Latency test measured an execution speed of 85 ms with an additional 45 ms delay during news events.

4. XTB

XTB has a category 1 and category 2 license from CMA as well as another license from DFSA. With zero commission trading, and a maximum retail leverage of 1:30, XTB offers an ideal platform for conservative traders.

Some things to watch out for. XTB does not offer MetaTrader 5 as a trading platform alternative. Also, there are no raw spread accounts available for retail traders. The Investors Centre latency test reported an average of 85ms for execution.

XTB offers free deposits and withdrawals (above $50). There is also a currency conversion fee of 0.8% and a €10/month fee for inactivity after 12 months if there have been no deposits over the previous 90 days.

5. ADSS

ADSS holds a category 1 and category 5 license from the CMA and offers a zero commission trading experience with spreads typically in the 1.2 to 1.6 pips range. For Classic accounts, there is a minimum deposit of $100 and the platform offers a maximum leverage of 1:500. There are over 60 Forex currency pairs to trade and traders get to choose between MT4, MT5, and the native platform to execute the trades.

Some points to note: ADSS has a 1% currency conversion fee on non-USD/AED deposits, and a $5 fee for withdrawals. The Traders Union review found the execution speed to hover around the 200ms mark while a DailyForex review found the average spread to be in the 1.2 to 1.6 pip range for the Classic account.

Frequently Asked Questions 1. What is the best broker for beginner traders in the UAE?

The ideal beginner-friendly Forex broker account would be one that offers a free demo account and has zero or minimal minimum deposit. Based on our study, Equiti, IG, and XTB are beginner-friendly since they offer a free demo account as well as a minimum deposit of under $100.

2. Are locally regulated UAE brokers safer than offshore ones, and which brokers hold a local licence?

Yes, UAE brokers like Equiti, IG, and Capital are safer than unlicensed or offshore brokers since they follow strict UAE regulations with respect to client fund segregation, capital adequacy, anti-money laundering (AML) controls, and ongoing supervision by authorities.

3. Which brokers offer swap-free Islamic trading accounts in the UAE?

Among the UAE brokers we have reviewed, the following brokers offer swap-free accounts: Capital, and Equiti.