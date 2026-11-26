Washington, DC [US], November 26 (ANI): The US House of Representatives has passed legislation aimed at cracking down on China-linked scam centres operating across Southeast Asia, following a bipartisan investigation by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) into transnational criminal networks involved in cyber fraud, human trafficking and money laundering.

According to a report shared by the Select Committee on China, the House passed H.R. 5490, titled the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act, supported by Select Committee Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Congressman Jefferson Shreve (R-IN). The legislation seeks to establish a federal task force to dismantle criminal syndicates linked to China that have allegedly defrauded American citizens and stolen their life savings.

Welcoming the passage of the legislation, Moolenaar thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support and said the committee's investigation had exposed how China-linked scam centres were stealing more than USD 10 billion annually from American families. He urged the US Senate to advance the legislation and send it to President Donald Trump for approval.

In May, Moolenaar and Select Committee Ranking Member Ro Khanna (D-CA) released a bipartisan investigation titled Crime, Corruption, and Power: CCP-Linked Transnational Crime and the Rise of a Distributed Threat to US National Security. According to the committee's post, the investigation exposed a network of China-linked scam centres that defrauds Americans of at least USD 10 billion annually while contributing to human trafficking, cybercrime and illicit financial activities. Moolenaar had described these operations as a broad network involving fraud, human trafficking, cybercrime and illicit finance, warning that they were also posing threats to US national security. He further argued that the Chinese government had the capacity to act against these criminal networks but had chosen not to do so.

Khanna, meanwhile, said the investigation was aimed at addressing the financial losses suffered by millions of Americans as well as the exploitation of human trafficking victims forced to work inside scam compounds. He stressed the importance of verifiable bilateral cooperation with Beijing, alongside engagement with and funding for civil society organisations, to secure justice and compensation for victims and hold those responsible accountable.

The Select Committee's investigation identified Southeast Asia, particularly Cambodia and Burma, as major centres of these criminal operations. It described the networks as part of a wider transnational criminal ecosystem connecting cyber fraud, human trafficking and money laundering. The report further noted that, rather than establishing direct state control or a state-backed conspiracy, its findings pointed to Chinese governance and law enforcement patterns that had enabled the expansion of these criminal networks. According to the investigation, the operations rely heavily on Chinese underground banking networks, cryptocurrency brokers and shell companies to transfer and launder money across international borders. It also highlighted the widespread exploitation of trafficked workers, with thousands of individuals allegedly coerced into carrying out online scams under threats of violence inside fortified compounds.

The passage of the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act marks a legislative response to the concerns raised in the bipartisan investigation. The committee has called on the US Senate to take up the legislation, with the proposed federal task force intended to strengthen efforts against China-linked transnational criminal networks and address the financial and human costs of their operations. (ANI)