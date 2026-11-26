Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): A day before the Teliamura Municipal Council election, which will be held tomorrow, 27th November 27, District Magistrate of Khowai district Rajat Panth inspected various polling stations in the area on wednesday. During his visit, he inspected polling stations No. 2/1 and 2/2 at Teliamura English Medium School, where both polling parties had already arrived along with security personnel. Speaking to ANI, Panth said they inspected everything from the toilets to the condition of the rooms. He added that all arrangements were in order and both polling parties had completed their setup. "We have arrived in Teliamura. As you know, the election is scheduled for the 27th—that is, tomorrow. The polling parties dispatched from the Teliamura SDM office have reached this location. We are currently at the Teliamura English Medium School, which houses two polling stations—numbered 2/1 and 2/2. Both teams have arrived, accompanied by security personnel. We have inspected all the arrangements, including the toilet facilities—which are in good condition—and other amenities; the rooms themselves are also in excellent shape. Both polling parties have already set up their respective rooms. We look forward to a successful election tomorrow," said Panth

The District Magistrate mentioned that the administration has already inspected four polling stations. During his inspection, he visited the SDM office, where he checked the strong room and reviewed all preparations. He added that all polling parties had been dispatched from the SDM office and had reached their respective polling stations, with all arrangements in place for the next day's voting.

"So far, we have visited four polling stations. We also visited the SDM office, where we inspected the strong room and reviewed all the preparations. All the polling parties dispatched from the SDM office have reached their respective polling stations," added Panth. The Khowai DM further said four security personnel would accompany each polling team to guard the polling stations. Under the security measures, they would stay with the polling teams overnight and guard the EVMs until the machines are deposited at the receiving section and strong room of the SDM office. Outside the polling stations, CAPF, TSR and local police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. The District Magistrate expressed hope for smooth and peaceful polling. (ANI)