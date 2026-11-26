Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to release the party's manifesto, titled 'PDA Ka Prannpatra' for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, in the presence of senior party leaders in Lucknow on Thursday. SP leader Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav; general secretaries Shivpal Yadav and Rajendra Chaudhary; former Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan, Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad, and former SP state president Naresh Uttam were present on the stage during the press conference.

Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan met Akhilesh Yadav at his residence ahead of the manifesto release. He was accompanied by his son Abdullah Azam. Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Khan said that a“new dawn” was coming.“A new dawn is coming. Welcome it,” he said. When asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's claim that Uttar Pradesh's next Deputy Chief Minister would be a Muslim, Khan responded sarcastically, saying that he should be made Prime Minister.“Announce my name, make me the Prime Minister, or at least add 'Wazir' in my name. I am already Azam,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey also reached the venue to attend the manifesto-related programme, while party spokespersons and other leaders were present. Samajwadi Party is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)