Manufactured at the Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, the TVS Jupiter scooter has achieved a historic milestone by crossing 1 crore units in production.

Manufactured at the Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, the TVS Jupiter scooter has set a massive new record in Indian automobile history by producing a total of 1 crore units. Jupiter stands as the 2nd scooter brand in India to touch this colossal 1-crore production mark, right after Honda Activa. Notably, it holds the pride of being India's fastest and youngest scooter brand to achieve this feat in a very short span of time.

Introduced in 2013 with a 110cc engine, TVS Jupiter created a record by crossing 5 lakh sales in its very first year. While Jupiter took 9 years to reach the first 50 lakh units of production, it impressively produced the next 50 lakh units in just 4 years. Currently selling an average of over 1 lakh scooters every month, it proudly stands as India's 2nd highest-selling scooter.

Built on the philosophy of 'Zyada' (More), this scooter comes with many smart features that solve the everyday struggles of middle-class people.

Convenient Design - The Front Fuel Fill, which allows filling petrol without opening the seat, and a massive storage space under the seat big enough to keep 2 helmets, are highly beneficial for families.

Safety & Stability - The sturdy metal body and the body balance technology that helps the vehicle run steadily without wobbling give confidence to women and elders to ride without fear.

Jupiter is available in 2 segments, 110cc and 125cc, according to customer needs.

Jupiter 110 - The new generation Jupiter 110 model comes with a 113.3 cc engine, equipped with TVS iGO Assist technology that provides extra pick-up and mileage.

Jupiter 125 - Introduced in 2021 for those wanting slightly more power, the Jupiter 125 model is fitted with a 124.8 cc engine, delivering 8.45 bhp power and 11.1 Nm torque. Both these models offer excellent mileage and a smooth ride for daily urban commutes.