Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta paid a visit to attend Brahmasthanam festival where she took blessing from the spiritual leader, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi who is also famous by her name "Amma." At the same time, CM Rekha Gupta appreciated the contribution made by Amma towards social work and empowerment of women. Along with this, inauguration ceremony of the self-help group programme named "AmritaSREE" also held in Brahmasthanam festival.

She said that the life and works of Amma can be considered as the embodiment of "Seva Paramo Dharma." It means service is considered as the paramount duty according to the philosophy of Sanatan religion. She has been working tirelessly for the upliftment of society.

Rekha Gupta's Tribute to Amma for Selfless Services

CM Rekha Gupta conveyed appreciation message through social media where she thanked Amma for allowing her to join Brahmasthanam festival and bless her with her sacred presence. She said that Amma leads a life of compassion and dedication towards service of mankind. Her mission brings inspiration to many to work for the betterment of society.

AmritaSREE SHG Program: More than 15,000 Groups Across 21 Indian States

The AmritaSREE Self Help Groups Program was started in this festival with an objective to help women become economically independent and self reliant. This program falls under the category of Amma's social services which focuses on empowering the women via the organized self help groups.

As per the information provided regarding this program, there are more than 15,000 self help groups functioning in 21 Indian states. The program attempts to empower millions of women by encouraging financial independence which enables the women to sustain themselves along with their families.

Ms. Gupta has praised the initiative in terms of empowering women and said that initiatives taken by organizations or individuals to make women financially independent is a great gift to the society. Further, she has recognized Amma's continuous effort towards empowering women.

Bansuri Swaraj MP, Shikha Rai MLA Participate In Brahmasthanam Event

The main attraction of this festival included MPs and MLAs such as Bansuri Swaraj and Shikha Rai. This event emphasized on spiritual discourses by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), social welfare programs of Amma Ashram Trust as well as empowering women in economical activities.

Another main highlight of this festival includes the launching ceremony of AmritaSREE SHG Program.