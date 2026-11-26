Synopsys Launches EPIC HPC Scale-Up Program In India With AWS And Syncious To Accelerate Access To Cloud-Based High-Performance Computing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 26 November, 2026: Synopsys, Inc., today announced the launch of EPIC (Enabling simulation Performance through Intelligent Compute), the HPC Scale-Up Program in India, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Syncious. This is a new initiative designed to simplify access to cloud-based high-performance computing (HPC) resources and help customers evaluate the potential of cloud HPC for c simulation workloads.
The EPIC program will provide eligible customers across different segments and industries with a fully supported, 30-day Proof of Concept (PoC) on a ready-to-use AWS environment using Amazon FSx for Lustre, AWS Parallel Computing Service (AWS PCS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for compute and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for data storage. This will enable engineering teams to run their simulation workloads in the cloud and assess potential performance benefits, such as reduced runtime, running complex and parallel jobs, through access to increased CPU core counts and multi-GPU configurations, while gaining practical experience with cloud-based HPC.
Speaking about the collaboration Murali Pullela, India Business Leader for Simulation & Analysis, Synopsys, said:“Access to scalable HPC resources is becoming an important part of the engineering workflow with engineering teams taking on increasingly complex simulation workloads. Supported by Synopsys' engineering expertise, the EPIC program is designed to give customers in India a practical way to experience the potential of cloud-based HPC using their own simulation workloads. By bringing together simulation, cloud infrastructure and local technical support, we will enable customers to explore new levels of scale and performance with greater confidence.”
The initiative, launched at the Ansys LS-DYNA User Conference in Pune, marks the first customer availability under the program and establishes a foundation for a broader customer enablement initiative in India.
The EPIC program will provide eligible customers across different segments and industries with a fully supported, 30-day Proof of Concept (PoC) on a ready-to-use AWS environment using Amazon FSx for Lustre, AWS Parallel Computing Service (AWS PCS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for compute and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for data storage. This will enable engineering teams to run their simulation workloads in the cloud and assess potential performance benefits, such as reduced runtime, running complex and parallel jobs, through access to increased CPU core counts and multi-GPU configurations, while gaining practical experience with cloud-based HPC.
Speaking about the collaboration Murali Pullela, India Business Leader for Simulation & Analysis, Synopsys, said:“Access to scalable HPC resources is becoming an important part of the engineering workflow with engineering teams taking on increasingly complex simulation workloads. Supported by Synopsys' engineering expertise, the EPIC program is designed to give customers in India a practical way to experience the potential of cloud-based HPC using their own simulation workloads. By bringing together simulation, cloud infrastructure and local technical support, we will enable customers to explore new levels of scale and performance with greater confidence.”
The initiative, launched at the Ansys LS-DYNA User Conference in Pune, marks the first customer availability under the program and establishes a foundation for a broader customer enablement initiative in India.
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