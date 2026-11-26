Geoaipilot Launches Free AI Visibility Audit For Chatgpt, Gemini & Other AI Platforms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New york, USA, November 26, 2026 – Secular Labs today announced the launch of GEOAIPilot, a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform designed to help businesses understand and improve how their websites are discovered, interpreted and represented across AI-powered search and answer platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity.
As consumers increasingly use AI assistants to research products, compare services and discover businesses, having a website that performs well in traditional search engines is no longer the only consideration. Businesses must also ensure that AI systems can access, understand and interpret their website content accurately.
GEOAIPilot addresses this emerging requirement by offering a free website GEO audit that evaluates important technical and content-related factors influencing AI search readiness.
Discover How Ready Your Website Is for AI Search
GEOAIPilot provides a free audit without requiring users to create an account or make a payment.
By simply entering their website URL, businesses can access an analysis based on 36 rule-based checks across six categories.
The audit provides:
.A GEO readiness score out of 100.
.Evidence supporting individual audit findings.
.Identification of technical and content-related issues.
.A prioritised list of recommended improvements.
.Practical insights into making website content more accessible and understandable to AI systems.
More Than an Audit: Actionable Technical Recommendations
Unlike a general website score, GEOAIPilot aims to make audit findings useful for business owners, marketing teams and developers.
The report identifies specific improvement opportunities, including missing Open Graph metadata, incomplete structured data, missing author and content update information, insufficient FAQ content, question-based headings and other website readiness issues.
Each finding helps businesses understand what needs attention and where to start.
For businesses requiring implementation support, Secular Labs also offers managed GEO services covering technical website improvements, structured data, content development, AI visibility tracking and citation-building activities, with customer approval before changes go live.
Helping Businesses Prepare for the Next Phase of Search
GEOAIPilot is designed for startups, small and medium-sized businesses, digital marketing agencies, consultants and established organisations looking to understand their AI search readiness.
The platform provides an accessible starting point for businesses that want to move beyond traditional SEO and explore Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).
Try GEOAIPilot's Free Audit
Businesses can visit and enter their website URL to receive their free GEO audit report.
No sign-up is required to access the free audit.
About GEOAIPilot
GEOAIPilot is a GEO platform and managed service from Secular Labs, focused on helping businesses improve their visibility and representation across AI-powered search and answer platforms. Its services include website audits, AI visibility tracking, technical improvements, content optimisation and ongoing GEO management.
Website:
Company:
As consumers increasingly use AI assistants to research products, compare services and discover businesses, having a website that performs well in traditional search engines is no longer the only consideration. Businesses must also ensure that AI systems can access, understand and interpret their website content accurately.
GEOAIPilot addresses this emerging requirement by offering a free website GEO audit that evaluates important technical and content-related factors influencing AI search readiness.
Discover How Ready Your Website Is for AI Search
GEOAIPilot provides a free audit without requiring users to create an account or make a payment.
By simply entering their website URL, businesses can access an analysis based on 36 rule-based checks across six categories.
The audit provides:
.A GEO readiness score out of 100.
.Evidence supporting individual audit findings.
.Identification of technical and content-related issues.
.A prioritised list of recommended improvements.
.Practical insights into making website content more accessible and understandable to AI systems.
More Than an Audit: Actionable Technical Recommendations
Unlike a general website score, GEOAIPilot aims to make audit findings useful for business owners, marketing teams and developers.
The report identifies specific improvement opportunities, including missing Open Graph metadata, incomplete structured data, missing author and content update information, insufficient FAQ content, question-based headings and other website readiness issues.
Each finding helps businesses understand what needs attention and where to start.
For businesses requiring implementation support, Secular Labs also offers managed GEO services covering technical website improvements, structured data, content development, AI visibility tracking and citation-building activities, with customer approval before changes go live.
Helping Businesses Prepare for the Next Phase of Search
GEOAIPilot is designed for startups, small and medium-sized businesses, digital marketing agencies, consultants and established organisations looking to understand their AI search readiness.
The platform provides an accessible starting point for businesses that want to move beyond traditional SEO and explore Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).
Try GEOAIPilot's Free Audit
Businesses can visit and enter their website URL to receive their free GEO audit report.
No sign-up is required to access the free audit.
About GEOAIPilot
GEOAIPilot is a GEO platform and managed service from Secular Labs, focused on helping businesses improve their visibility and representation across AI-powered search and answer platforms. Its services include website audits, AI visibility tracking, technical improvements, content optimisation and ongoing GEO management.
Website:
Company:
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