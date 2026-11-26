NIP Ngo Organises Second Edition Of 'Er Diner Onyo Boi Mela', Championing Inclusive Literature
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 26th November, 2026: Celebrating the power of literature beyond physical and social barriers, the 2nd edition of 'Er Diner Onyo Boi Mela', a one-of-its-kind book fair dedicated to visually impaired and specially-abled authors, writers and poets, was successfully organised by NIP NGO – National Institute of Professionals, an Education & Cultural Centre for the Blind and Other Differently Abled, with the support of Rotary District 3291 held at the Press Club, Kolkata.
The book fair was inaugurated by Sri. Tapas Bhattacharya, District Governor of Rotary International District 3291; Sri. Debjyoti Roy, Secretary of NIP Ngo and many other eminent personalities.
One of the key highlights of the fair was the collection of Braille books, reflecting the initiative's commitment to making literature accessible to all. The event celebrated not just books and authors but also the spirit of determination, creativity and self-expression.
'Er Diner Onyo Boi Mela' stands out as a pioneering initiative in West Bengal, seeking to challenge conventional perceptions about disability and recognise the immense literary potential of specially-abled individuals. It sends out a powerful message that talent, imagination and the ability to create meaningful literature are not defined by physical or mental limitations.
Speaking on the occasion, Sri. Debjyoti Roy, Secretary of NIP Ngo, said,“Through 'Er Diner Onyo Boi Mela', our endeavour is to give specially-abled authors the recognition and platform they deserve. Literature has no boundaries, and neither should opportunities for literary expression. The response to our first edition inspired us to continue this journey, and we hope this initiative will encourage more specially-abled individuals to explore and showcase their literary talents.”
The second edition also reaffirmed the importance of creating inclusive platforms where specially-abled writers and poets can receive wider recognition and become an integral part of mainstream literary conversations.
About NIP NGO:
National Institute of Professionals - NIP NGO - An Education & Cultural Centre for the Blind & other Differently Abled. NIP was awarded with the“STATE AWARD” on December 3, 2012. Besides, it has been organizing a number of awareness camps in different parts of Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal. NIP aims towards helping the blind and differently abled in every possible way. It has also been organizing All Bengal Chess Competition and T-20 Cricket Tournament for the blinds, etc.
The book fair was inaugurated by Sri. Tapas Bhattacharya, District Governor of Rotary International District 3291; Sri. Debjyoti Roy, Secretary of NIP Ngo and many other eminent personalities.
One of the key highlights of the fair was the collection of Braille books, reflecting the initiative's commitment to making literature accessible to all. The event celebrated not just books and authors but also the spirit of determination, creativity and self-expression.
'Er Diner Onyo Boi Mela' stands out as a pioneering initiative in West Bengal, seeking to challenge conventional perceptions about disability and recognise the immense literary potential of specially-abled individuals. It sends out a powerful message that talent, imagination and the ability to create meaningful literature are not defined by physical or mental limitations.
Speaking on the occasion, Sri. Debjyoti Roy, Secretary of NIP Ngo, said,“Through 'Er Diner Onyo Boi Mela', our endeavour is to give specially-abled authors the recognition and platform they deserve. Literature has no boundaries, and neither should opportunities for literary expression. The response to our first edition inspired us to continue this journey, and we hope this initiative will encourage more specially-abled individuals to explore and showcase their literary talents.”
The second edition also reaffirmed the importance of creating inclusive platforms where specially-abled writers and poets can receive wider recognition and become an integral part of mainstream literary conversations.
About NIP NGO:
National Institute of Professionals - NIP NGO - An Education & Cultural Centre for the Blind & other Differently Abled. NIP was awarded with the“STATE AWARD” on December 3, 2012. Besides, it has been organizing a number of awareness camps in different parts of Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal. NIP aims towards helping the blind and differently abled in every possible way. It has also been organizing All Bengal Chess Competition and T-20 Cricket Tournament for the blinds, etc.
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