MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) DAX 40, AUD/USD and copper price expected to bounce back

Technical analysis of the DAX 40, AUD/USD and copper price ahead of Thanksgiving holiday. Bounce expected.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-26T11:05:14+0000 Macro update

Asian markets rebound as tariff shock proves milder than feared: Asian equities climbed after White House proposals for duties on 14 trading partners appeared less damaging than expected. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.8%, while US futures moved higher and European futures pointed to a strong opening.

Japanese shares recover as investors buy the dip: Japan's Nikkei closed 0.9% higher at 57,499.16 after falling almost 3% on Wednesday. AI-related stocks led the recovery, with Kioxia, SoftBank and Advantest among the strongest contributors.

South Korean stocks surge after rate decision: The KOSPI jumped 2.19%, driven by gains in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. The Bank of Korea raised rates to 3.25% while significantly upgrading its growth forecasts to 3.9% this year and 4.1% next year.

Nvidia remains under pressure as credit concerns grow: Nvidia shares fell 3.9% to $149.30, remaining well below their October peak after S&P put the company's credit rating on watch for a potential downgrade, citing weaknesses in management and the board.

Crude extends gains on renewed supply disruption fears: Brent held above $94 a barrel and WTI near $84, marking a third consecutive session of gains. Prices were supported by Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's largest refinery and mine strikes targeting tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasury yields fall despite stronger US growth: The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.848%, close to multi-week lows, even after Q3 growth was revised higher to 4.3% and core inflation reached 3.3%. Markets still price a 97.2% probability of a 25bps December rate hike, while expectations of a half-point move have faded.

DAX 40 is expected to at least short-term stabilise

The DAX 40 slid to a four-month low at 24,698 but is expected to recover from this level and move back above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 24,999 towards its 19-to-23 November price gap at 25,387-to-25,464.

Support below this week's low comes in between the mid-July low at 24,651 and the late June trough at 24,548. These levels may get hit if Wednesday's low at 24,698 were to be slipped through.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 25 November low at 24,698

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 6 July high at 25,900

DAX 40 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView AUD/USD tries to recover from near one-year low

AUD/USD's descent has taken the cross to a near one-year low at $0.6559, to a significant support zone - made up of the December 2025-to-January lows at $0.6669-to-$0.6660 - before bouncing off it.

A rise above Wednesday's $0.6664 high is expected to be seen, in which case a gradual recovery towards the January-to-June 2024 highs at $0.6704-to-$0.6729 may be at hand.

Minor support may now be spotted around the 23 November low at $0.6580, ahead of this week's $0.6559 low. If this level were to give way, the early December 2025 low at $0.6537 may be reached next.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 25 November low at $0.6559

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 9 November high at $0.6931

AUD/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Copper price hits one-year low

The price of Copper price hit $5.1978, a level last traded in November 2025, but is trying to recover from it. Positive divergence on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) points towards at least a minor recovery being seen with the $5.5000 region being eyed.

For the recent strong downtrend to be questioned, a move out of the current downtrend channel and rise above the 23 November high at $5.7540 would need to be seen.

Failure at this week's $5.1978 low would likely engage the mid-November 2025 high at $5.1625 and probably also the early November 2025 high at $5.1290.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 25 November low at $5.1978

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 23 November high at $5.7540

Copper daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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