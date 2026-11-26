MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Nasdaq gives back its Huang rally – what now for tech stocks?

Monday's Nvidia-fuelled surge has been steadily sold, as tariffs, a hawkish Fed and record tech credit spreads drag the Nasdaq back towards bear territory.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Earnings season Artificial intelligence Nvidia Stock market

Written by

Chris Beauchamp

Chief Market Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-26T11:09:39+0000 A rally with a remarkably short shelf life

For a brief moment on Monday it looked as though the tech sell-off had found its floor, with the Nasdaq Composite surging 6.5% in its best session since April 2025 – a rally that, in keeping with the rest of November, lasted roughly as long as it took investors to locate the sell button. By Wednesday's close the index stood at 23585.80, down 0.62% on the day, and while it remains 4.28% higher for the week, that looks rather less impressive once you recall that the Nasdaq is still down 7.28% for November and the Nasdaq-100 is off 8.24% month-to-date.

The damage, in other words, has been trimmed rather than repaired. At one point on Wednesday the Nasdaq-100 came close to a 20% decline from its 6 October record high – the conventional, if somewhat arbitrary, marker of a bear market – which is not where many expected to be two days after the biggest one-day gain in more than 18 months. With US markets shut for Thanksgiving today, traders at least have a day to decide what Monday actually meant.

Jensen Huang returns, and chipmakers go vertical

The catalyst was, appropriately for a market this concentrated, a single company. Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, reversing his resignation earlier in November amid revelations of extramarital affairs, with President Trump announcing that he had secured a deal with the board for Huang's return – a sentence that would have seemed improbable in most previous market cycles but now passes for a fairly ordinary Monday.

The relief was immediate and broad. Nvidia shares soared 31.5%, CoreWeave added 22.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 14%, while the rest of Wall Street followed at a slightly more dignified pace, with the S&P 500 up 4.7% and the Dow Jones gaining 3%.

A 14% jump in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is the sort of move usually reserved for the aftermath of a crisis, which perhaps says something about how investors had been regarding the previous few weeks.

Tariffs, a credit watch and a hotter PCE print

The trouble with relief rallies is that they depend on the relief lasting, and by Tuesday there was a fresh supply of things to worry about. The S&P 500 Information Technology sector was the worst-performing sector on the day, down 2.75%, while health care rose 2.99% and consumer staples gained 1.85% – a rotation into defensives suggesting that investors were using the bounce to rebalance rather than to buy.

Wednesday then delivered a tidy cluster of headwinds. The Trump administration announced tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners, reviving a theme markets had perhaps hoped was behind them, while S&P Global placed Nvidia's 'AA' credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade, citing weaknesses in board oversight and governance. Given the manner of Huang's return, few would describe that judgement as a shock.

Then there's the Fed. October core PCE came in at 3.3% YoY, a touch above the 3.2% consensus, and markets are now pricing a near-100% probability of a 25bps rate hike in December. For a sector whose valuations lean heavily on the present value of distant earnings, a central bank that is still tightening makes for an awkward backdrop.

November's scorecard still makes for grim reading

The Nasdaq-100 finished Wednesday at 26046.90, down 0.64% on the day and 4.07% higher for the week, which still leaves it 8.24% lower for the month. The S&P 500 closed at 7182.78, off 0.25% on the session and up 3.94% on the week, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ended at 8774.86, with Monday's 14% surge doing much of the heavy lifting.

The S&P 500's 5.24% November decline is milder than the Nasdaq's, reflecting the broader index's exposure to the defensive sectors that have benefited from the rotation – though 'milder' is doing a fair amount of work in that sentence.

Bondholders take a dimmer view of AI

Perhaps the more telling development this week has come from credit rather than equities. The cost of insuring against tech companies defaulting on their debts has jumped, with five-year credit default swap spreads at Oracle, Alphabet, SpaceX and CoreWeave all hitting record levels, while CoreWeave's bond yields have climbed to nearly 18%. That is an unusual number for a company whose shares rose 22.3% on Monday, and it suggests bondholders are taking a considerably less cheerful view of the AI spending boom than equity buyers did at the start of the week.

Some fund managers appear to share the bondholders' scepticism. Jonathan Unwin, UK head of portfolio management at Mirabaud, said his firm had cut equity allocations during last week's AI-driven volatility and took Monday's bounce as an opportunity to do so again, adding: "We think the AI trade is peaking, more Federal Reserve rate hikes are on the agenda...and strong corporate earnings might have peaked." It is not the most rousing assessment of the sector, though it does have the merit of clarity.

Lessons from 2018, 2022 and April 2025

Sharp rallies that fade within days tend to be a feature of drawdowns rather than evidence that one has ended. In 2022 the Nasdaq produced several powerful bear-market rallies, including a gain of more than 20% between June and August, before going on to make fresh lows in the autumn. In late 2018, a Fed still raising rates alongside escalating trade tensions pushed the Nasdaq into bear territory by Christmas Eve, and it took the central bank's change of tone early the following year to put a floor under stocks.

The obvious contrast is April 2025, the last time the Nasdaq managed a day like Monday, when the rebound followed a pause in tariffs and kept going for months. This time the tariffs are being added rather than withdrawn and the Fed is expected to hike rather than cut, which for the time being leaves the current episode looking more like 2018 or 2022 than last year's recovery.

Signs the selling may be running out of steam

For now the market appears to be treating rallies as exits rather than entries. A few developments could change that:



an easing in tech credit, with CDS spreads at Oracle, Alphabet and CoreWeave coming off record levels and CoreWeave yields retreating from near 18%

a resolution of S&P Global's credit watch on Nvidia, or clearer evidence of tighter board oversight

softer inflation data that dents the market's near-total conviction in a December Fed hike

any sign that the new tariffs are open to negotiation or delay the Nasdaq-100 holding clear of the 20% drawdown threshold from its 6 October peak

If credit spreads keep widening and the December hike arrives as priced, Monday may come to be remembered less as a turning point and more as a well-timed chance to lighten up, as Mirabaud evidently concluded. Should spreads stabilise and inflation soften, the bounce could yet find firmer footing – but with tariffs, the Fed and Nvidia's governance all unresolved, who will be brave enough to buy the next rally rather than sell it?

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