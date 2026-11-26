MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Specialized inspection and monitoring teams at the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) busted an online network marketing and distributing smuggled, unlicensed medications outside approved pharmaceutical channels, in coordination with security agencies and Royal Department for Environmental Protection personnel.

In a statement Thursday, the JFDA said the operation followed monitoring and investigative efforts that began around midnight Wednesday night and led to the interception of a vehicle delivering smuggled medicines ordered online to consumers in Amman.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to an unlicensed warehouse in Amman, which teams raided at dawn Thursday. They seized hundreds of packages of smuggled medicines and injections after discovering concealed doors leading to a secret storage room inside the warehouse.

The seized items included hundreds of packages of Mounjaro and Ozempic injections and weight-loss drugs, along with hundreds of packages of smuggled dietary supplements and large quantities of needles for injection pens.

Investigations are ongoing, and the JFDA has initiated legal procedures against those running the network ahead of legal action by competent authorities.

JFDA Director General Rana Obaidat said the agency would continue monitoring illegal online medicine sales through proactive surveillance, investigation, and tracking to identify storage sites and distribution networks operating outside licensed channels.

She noted that the approved pharmaceutical supply system is subject to comprehensive oversight covering medicine registration, importation, testing, storage, and distribution, under established requirements and standards to ensure quality, safety, and efficacy.

The JFDA urged citizens to buy medications exclusively from licensed pharmacies and other licensed pharmaceutical channels and to avoid buying from online pages promoting pharmaceutical products to safeguard their health and safety.

//Petra// NQ