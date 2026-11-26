MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced biometric verification in selected union councils across four provinces of Pakistan for the registration of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates, making identity verification mandatory before the issuance of these documents.

According to NADRA, the initiative aims to strengthen the authenticity of civil registration records and prevent the issuance of fraudulent certificates. The system has been rolled out in selected districts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, selected union councils of Peshawar have been included in the new system. Residents can contact their respective union councils for details about biometric verification and the procedures for obtaining certificates. In Punjab, the selected areas include Rawalpindi, Jhang, Bahawalnagar and Sheikhupura.

In Sindh, biometric verification has been introduced in selected union councils of Karachi East, Karachi West, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar.

In Balochistan, the system has also been launched in selected union councils of Quetta, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Sherani and Zhob.

NADRA has advised citizens to contact its helpline 1777 for further information about the new registration procedure.