MENAFN - Tribal News Network) BY Anwar Zaib

The Peshawar High Court has ordered Rs10 million in compensation for Amin Hussain, a resident of Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who remained in Karachi prison for nearly 10 years despite completing his sentence in a narcotics case. The court held that negligence and failure to perform official duties by government authorities violated his fundamental rights.

Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice SM Attique Shah, issued the detailed ruling on November 26, 2026, directing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to pay Rs5 million, while the remaining Rs5 million is to be paid in equal shares by the responsible government officials from their own pockets.

According to the court's ruling, Amin Hussain was transferred to Karachi Central Jail on December 1, 2014, in a narcotics case and completed his one-year sentence on May 24, 2016. However, he was not released because he was wanted in a case involving the alleged murder of his father in Kurram district. Authorities were required to transfer him to Kurram and produce him before the relevant court, but due to negligence and lack of coordination among government departments, he remained imprisoned in Karachi for nearly 10 years without being presented before the court.

The ruling states that Karachi jail authorities repeatedly wrote to relevant officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2016 onward to arrange his transfer to Kurram, but no effective action was taken. At various stages, police, district administration and other departments shifted responsibility to one another, while the original case file related to his transfer was also missing.

Hussain sent a petition directly from prison to the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court. On April 30, 2026, the court directed the relevant authorities to transfer him from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by air within seven days. Following the court's intervention, he was transferred to Kurram in May 2026 and granted post-arrest bail on May 18.

The court ruled that failing to produce Hussain before the relevant court for nearly 10 years after he had completed his sentence, and depriving him of the opportunity to seek bail, was unlawful and violated his fundamental rights under Articles 4, 9, 10-A and 14 of the Constitution.

The judgment further noted that a government inquiry established negligence, lack of interest and failure to discharge official duties by the relevant officials, resulting in Hussain spending nearly 10 crucial years of his life in prison.

The Peshawar High Court directed the KP chief secretary to initiate departmental proceedings against the responsible officials and instructed the inspector general of police to identify the relevant police personnel and take legal action. The court ordered that the proceedings be completed within two months and that a progress report, including details of compensation payment, be submitted.

The court also clarified that despite receiving the Rs10 million compensation, Hussain would remain entitled to pursue further damages in accordance with the law.