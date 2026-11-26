MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An international conference dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the National Central Library of Rome has concluded in the Italian capital. The conference focused on the theme "Preserving the Future: Protecting and Promoting Cultural Heritage in the Age of Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence."

During a session dedicated to the best practices of national libraries, innovative projects and new avenues for international cooperation, Professor Karim Tahirov, Director of the Azerbaijan National Library, delivered a presentation titled "The Azerbaijan National Library: From Preserving National Heritage to the Global Information Space."

Before the presentation, participants watched a video introducing the history of the Azerbaijan National Library, its extensive collections and its modern areas of activity.

In his speech, Tahirov discussed the role of national libraries in preserving and digitizing cultural heritage and integrating it into the global information space amid the development of modern information technologies.

He outlined the library's efforts to apply artificial intelligence (AI) in preparing bibliographic records for its electronic catalogue and to improve access to written heritage published in different alphabets through optical character recognition (OCR) technology.

He also highlighted the importance of the AI-powered Audiobook Project, which aims to make Azerbaijan's literary heritage accessible to a wider audience.

Tahirov further noted that, under the "Return of National and Spiritual Values to the Homeland" project, digital copies of 560 manuscripts belonging to Azerbaijani thinkers and preserved in libraries and museums abroad had been obtained. Of these, 200 have been published in formats reproducing the original manuscripts.

Addressing international cooperation, the professor said the Azerbaijan National Library maintains book-exchange programmes with national and university libraries in more than 130 countries. It also promotes the establishment of Azerbaijani literature sections in national libraries abroad.

These initiatives contribute to raising international awareness of Azerbaijan's national and cultural heritage while expanding academic and cultural ties with other countries.

The session also featured presentations by Gilles Pécout, President of the National Library of France, who spoke on "The World Library: The Place of the National Library of France in History and the Future of Cultural Diplomacy," and Frank Scholze, Director General of the German National Library, whose presentation focused on "From Collections to Infrastructure: How Digital Collections Are Transforming the Role of National Libraries."

The conference's subsequent and final sessions featured senior officials and representatives from several prominent institutions, including the National Central Library of Rome, the Royal Library of Belgium, the National Library of China, the Library of Alexandria and the Vatican Apostolic Library. Representatives of the British Library, South Korea's National Museum of World Writing Systems, North Macedonia's St. Clement of Ohrid National and University Library, and the Directorate-General for Digitization and Communication of Italy's Ministry of Culture also delivered presentations.

Discussions focused on the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in library operations, the preservation of cultural heritage, the development of innovative services and the expansion of international cooperation.

At the conclusion of the conference, Professor Karim Tahirov presented Stefano Campagnolo, Director of the National Central Library of Rome, with a copy of "Boundless Treasure," a book showcasing Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage, along with a map of Azerbaijan.

In return, Campagnolo presented Tahirov with a specially produced reproduction of a 16th-century engraving depicting the ancient appearance of the Colosseum, prepared to mark the library's 150th anniversary.

Only 30 copies of the reproduction were printed, and the 19th copy was presented to the Azerbaijan National Library as a commemorative gift.