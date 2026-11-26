MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Commercial crude oil inventories in the United States increased by 1.1 million barrels last week compared with the previous week.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), commercial crude oil stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to reach 418.9 million barrels. Market participants had forecast an increase of approximately 2 million barrels.

Meanwhile, strategic crude oil reserves, which are not included in commercial inventories, declined by 2.9 million barrels to 273.5 million barrels during the reporting period. US gasoline inventories also increased by 1.7 million barrels, reaching 217.7 million barrels.

US daily crude oil production rose by 33,000 barrels during the week of November 14-20, reaching 14.065 million barrels per day.

Over the same period, the country's crude oil imports increased by 673,000 barrels per day compared with the previous week, reaching 6.25 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, crude oil exports fell by 1.219 million barrels per day to 3.269 million barrels per day.

In its November report, the EIA forecast that average daily crude oil production in the United States would reach 13.86 million barrels in 2026 and 14.3 million barrels in 2027.