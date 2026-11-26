The issues came up during a meeting between State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and IOM Chief of Mission in Bangladesh Dr. Laura Tomm Bonde at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in the capital on November 26.

The discussions also covered the Eastern Corridor Initiative, challenges faced by returning migrants, internal climate displacement, and climate adaptation, according to a release from the ministry.

Dr. Bonde commended Bangladesh's new pledges at the Second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), held in New York in May this year, and welcomed the approval of the country's first National Action Plan (NAP) for implementing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM).

The State Minister welcomed the IOM chief and appreciated the organization's longstanding partnership and continued support for Bangladesh.

Both sides expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing safe, orderly, and regular migration.

Dr. Bonde shared IOM's global priorities and expressed the organization's readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh. She also invited the state minister to attend the celebration of IOM's 75th anniversary on 6 December.

The meeting also discussed the Rohingya crisis, with the state minister underscoring the importance of renewed international efforts towards the sustainable and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, particularly in light of recent developments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He highlighted the need for continued international engagement and support to address the humanitarian challenges arising from the prolonged crisis.

The meeting reaffirmed Bangladesh and IOM's partnership in addressing migration, humanitarian, and climate-related challenges.

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