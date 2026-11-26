MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Global Water Intelligence's IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook 2026-2027 shows that new installed wastewater reuse capacity reached 21.1 million m3/d in 2025, the second highest annual total on record, driven by record additions in China and taking global installed capacity above 225 million m3/d. Average awarded capacity since 2019 is 83% higher than in the preceding seven-year period.

What is driving reuse growth?



Targets and mandates: China's 15th Five-Year Plan raises its target for water-scarce cities to 30%, from 25%, and India has proposed targets of 20% by 2027-28 and 50% by 2030-31. Industrial demand: across Asia, semiconductor manufacturers and data centres account for many of the largest new industrial projects, whereas activity in the Middle East and North Africa remains concentrated on agricultural irrigation.

Where does delivery fall short?

Targets are not always met: California's largest utilities missed their reuse projections by a third, as demand for non-potable recycled water was weak and distribution infrastructure was lacking.



What does this mean for treatment technology?



Treatment standards are rising: tertiary treatment is the largest technology segment for reuse, driven by rising water quality standards in industry and agriculture. Potable reuse is advancing: new US state standards point to expansion in the late 2020s and early 2030s. As regulations on potable reuse and emerging contaminants raise demand for advanced treatment, opportunities in triple barrier technology are expected to grow significantly.

“Reuse is booming, and demand is broadening. From potable reuse in the US to industry in Asia Pacific and data centres worldwide, the opportunity is set to grow through the coming decade,” comments Hugo Birch, Head of Desalination & Reuse at Global Water Intelligence.“But targets don't automatically translate into delivery, and highly variable costs remain a key obstacle, particularly for scaling potable reuse.”

The IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook 2026-2027 is available to GWI DesalData, Global Water Intelligence and WDR subscribers at:

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading market intelligence provider for the international water industry. The handbook (150+ reuse projects contracted in 2025-26, eight company directories) is at

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