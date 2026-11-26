AKVA Group ASA: Disclosure Of Large Shareholdings
As a result of acceptances received in the Offer, subject to customary verification, the Offeror will, at the time of and subject to completion of the Offer, become the owner of 36,052,380 shares in the Company. Including the 185,617 treasury shares held by the Company, the Offeror will, as a result of completion of the Offer, control a total of 36,237,997 shares, representing approximately 98.83% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company, thereby crossing the 90% notification threshold set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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