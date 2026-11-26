MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in AKVA group ASA (the "Company" or "AKVA") by Pontos Bidco AS (the "Offeror"), a Norwegian private limited liability company indirectly owned by Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Yanmar"), at NOK 161 per share on the terms and conditions set out in the offer document dated 6 November 2026 (the "Offer Document") (the "Offer"). Reference is further made to the stock exchange announcement published on 9 November 2026 regarding satisfaction of the "Minimum Acceptance" closing condition and the stock exchange announcement published earlier today regarding satisfaction of the "Regulatory Approvals" closing condition, both as set out in Section 1.4 ("Closing Conditions") of the Offer Document.

As a result of acceptances received in the Offer, subject to customary verification, the Offeror will, at the time of and subject to completion of the Offer, become the owner of 36,052,380 shares in the Company. Including the 185,617 treasury shares held by the Company, the Offeror will, as a result of completion of the Offer, control a total of 36,237,997 shares, representing approximately 98.83% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company, thereby crossing the 90% notification threshold set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.