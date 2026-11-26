(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, BudPop is offering 40% off eligible products. The Cyber Monday promotion comes less than two weeks before the federal hemp rule changes scheduled for Dec. 11. Los Angeles, California, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop ( ) today announced its Cyber Monday sale. On Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, the brand is taking 40% off sitewide. Under the offer, Cosmic Punch Delta-9 THC Gummies drop from $79.95 to $47.97. The discount covers Delta-9, Delta-8, and THCP gummies; BudPop THC Drinks; Delta-8 and THCA vapes and carts; and THCA flower. Shoppers can mix any of these categories in one order at the same 40% rate. Cyber Monday opens the holiday shopping season for many households, and this year it falls 11 days before federal hemp rule changes take effect on Dec. 11, 2026. Cyber Monday THC Deals at a Glance

Discount: 40% off sitewide

Date: Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, one day only

Products: eligible gummies, THC Drinks, vapes, carts, and THCA flower

Age requirement: 21+ Website: shop-products/ Cyber Monday THC Gummies Deals: Prices After the 40% Discount BudPop's Cyber Monday gummy prices equal the regular price minus 40%. The table shows five gummy jars at their regular and Cyber Monday prices. Shoppers can check any other product on the site by multiplying its regular price by 0.60.

Product Regular price Cyber Monday price Cosmic Punch Delta-9 THC Gummies $79.95 $47.97 Blue Dream Delta-8 THC Gummies $59.95 $35.97 Knockout Gummies (Delta-8 + Delta-9 + THCP) $79.95 $47.97 Dream Gummies (Blue Lotus + Delta-9 + CBG + CBN) $64.99 $38.99 100mg Extra Strength Delta-8 Gummies $109.95 $65.97





Cosmic Punch Delta-9 THC Gummies (product/fruit-punch-delta-9-thc-gummies/ ): 15 mg or 20 mg Delta-9 THC per gummy, plus 2 mg each of CBC, CBG, and CBN, with 30 gummies per jar. The $79.95 price is for the 450 mg jar.



Blue Dream Delta-8 THC Gummies: 750 mg Delta-8 THC per jar

Knockout Gummies: 25 mg Delta-8 THC, 10 mg Delta-9 THC, and 1 mg THCP per gummy. Each jar holds 750 mg Delta-8, 300 mg Delta-9, and 30 mg THCP in total

Dream Gummies: 2 mg Delta-9 THC, 10 mg CBG, 10 mg CBN, and 300 mg blue lotus extract per gummy, with no melatonin 100mg Extra Strength Delta-8 Gummies: 100 mg Delta-8 THC per gummy, with 30 gummies per jar (3,000 mg total).

At the Cyber Monday price, the 450 mg Cosmic Punch jar works out to about 10.7 cents per milligram of Delta-9 THC. BudPop posts third-party Certificates of Analysis for its gummies at lab-testing/.

Cyber Monday THC Drink Deals: 5mg and 10mg Options

BudPop THC Drinks come in three flavors: Cran Razz, Blood Orange Pomegranate, and Cherry Lime Chill. Each 12 oz can holds 5 mg or 10 mg of hemp-derived THC. On Cyber Monday, the 5 mg 8-pack drops from $48.00 to $28.80, or $3.60 per can.

Product Regular price Cyber Monday price Price per can THC Soda 8-pack, 5mg $48.00 $28.80 $3.60 THC Soda 8-pack, 10mg $56.00 $33.60 $4.20





At the regular price, a 5 mg can costs $6.00 and a 10 mg can costs $7.00. All three flavors share the same price at each strength. The full drink range is listed at thc-drinks/.

Cyber Monday Cart Examples at 40% Off

Shoppers can build any cart at the same 40% rate. The examples below show regular and Cyber Monday totals for common orders.

Order example Products in cart Regular total Cyber Monday total One-Jar Order Blue Dream Delta-8 Gummies $59.95 $35.97 One-Pack Order THC Soda 8-pack, 5mg $48.00 $28.80 Gummy + Drink Cart Cosmic Punch + THC Soda 8-pack, 5mg $127.95 $76.77 Three-Jar Cart Cosmic Punch + Blue Dream + Dream $204.89 $122.93





The Three-Jar Cart saves $81.96 against its regular total.

BudPop's shipping policy says almost all orders ship within 24 hours, and orders are delivered in 5 to 7 days on average after processing.

Vapes, Carts and THCA Flower Also Included in the Sale

The Cyber Monday discount also covers BudPop's vapes, carts, and flower. Eligible products in each category below receive the same 40% discount on Nov. 30.



Delta-8 vapes and carts: delta-8-vapes/

THCA vapes and carts: thca-carts/ THCA flower: thca-flower/

Shoppers can add vapes, carts, and flower to the same cart as gummies and THC Drinks. The 40% rate applies to every eligible item in the order.

Why BudPop Is Urging Shoppers to Stock Up Before Dec. 11

New federal hemp rules are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 11, 2026. They cap finished hemp-derived products at 0.4 mg of total THC and similar cannabinoids per container. Public Law 119-37 set the limit, and Public Law 119-103 moved its start date to Dec. 11, according to the Congressional Research Service ( ).

The Congressional Research Service defines a container as the innermost packaging in direct contact with the product. A single 10 mg BudPop THC Drink contains 25 times the 0.4 mg threshold, and a 5 mg can contains 12.5 times it.

Cyber Monday is the last major sale date on the holiday calendar before Dec. 11. BudPop is encouraging adult customers to stock up on the gummies and drinks they already buy during the Nov. 30 sale.

"Cyber Monday is when a lot of our customers start their holiday shopping, so we wanted the offer to be simple," said Sam Williams, spokesperson, BudPop. "Every eligible product is 40% off, from a single jar to a full holiday order. With Dec. 11 coming up, the timing gives customers a clear day to plan their order."

How to Shop BudPop's Cyber Monday Sale

Visit shop-products/ on Monday, Nov. 30.Add eligible products to the cart.Complete checkout before the end of Cyber Monday.

BudPop ships only to states where hemp-derived products are legal, and some product pages list states they cannot ship to. Customers must be 21 or older.

The promotion ends at the close of Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, 2026.

Cyber Monday Weed Deals Fact Sheet

Detail Information Brand BudPop Promotion 40% off sitewide Date Monday, Nov. 30, 2026 Duration One day only Included products Eligible Delta-9, Delta-8 and THCP gummies; THC Drinks; vapes; carts; THCA flower Lowest gummy price in this release Blue Dream Delta-8 Gummies, $35.97 Lowest 5mg drink price per can $3.60 Age requirement 21+ Website





About BudPop

BudPop is a Los Angeles-based direct-to-consumer hemp brand founded in 2021. Its product range includes Delta-8 and Delta-9 gummies, THC Drinks, vapes, and THCA flower. BudPop states that every batch is tested by independent third-party laboratories, and it publishes Certificates of Analysis at lab-testing/. Learn more at .

Disclaimer: BudPop products are derived from hemp and contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis. Products are intended for adults 21 years of age and older. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. BudPop products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Laws governing hemp-derived products vary by state and are changing at the federal level, and customers are responsible for confirming that products are legal where they live. Promotion terms and pricing are subject to change.

CONTACT: BudPop Support Team Phone: 213-421-8328 Website: contact-us/ Email:... Address: Triangle Dr, Commerce, CA 90040