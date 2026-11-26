MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by Pontos Bidco AS on ­26 November 2026 regarding the satisfaction of the 'Regulatory Approvals' closing condition of the recommended voluntary offer (the "Offer") to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in AKVA group ASA ("AKVA" or the "Company").

Egersund Group AS has accepted the Offer for all its 18,703,105 shares in AKVA, representing approximately 51% of the voting rights and share capital of the Company. Following and subject to the completion of the Offer, Egersund Group AS will not hold any shares in the Company.

This notification is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.