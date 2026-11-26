AKVA Group ASA: Notification Of Major Holdings
Egersund Group AS has accepted the Offer for all its 18,703,105 shares in AKVA, representing approximately 51% of the voting rights and share capital of the Company. Following and subject to the completion of the Offer, Egersund Group AS will not hold any shares in the Company.
This notification is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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