AKVA Group ASA: Notification Of Major Holdings
Israel Corporation ltd. has accepted the Offer for all its 6,600,192 shares in AKVA, representing approximately 18% of the voting rights and share capital of the Company. Following and subject to the completion of the Offer, Israel Corporation ltd. will not hold any shares in the Company.
This notification is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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