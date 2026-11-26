Greenhouse Equipment Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Greenhouse Equipment Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The greenhouse equipment market has experienced significant growth over recent years, driven by advances in agricultural technology and shifting demands in crop production. As the need for sustainable and efficient farming practices rises, this sector is positioned for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key factors fueling growth, leading segments, emerging trends, regional opportunities, and the major players shaping the industry.

Greenhouse Equipment Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The greenhouse equipment market has displayed strong momentum, growing from $7.6 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $8.32 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This upward trend in the past years is largely due to heightened demand for year-round crop cultivation, broader adoption of protected agriculture techniques, the necessity for higher crop yields, expanding commercial greenhouse operations, and an increased focus on water use efficiency in farming.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust growth, reaching a value of $11.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors expected to drive this expansion include rising interest in cultivating high-value crops, growing popularity of hydroponic and soilless farming methods, the surge in urban agriculture initiatives, the pressing need for climate-resilient food production systems, and growing investments in modern greenhouse infrastructure. Noteworthy trends anticipated over the forecast period involve automation in climate control, energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions, advanced irrigation systems, widespread adoption of LED grow lighting, and the expansion of controlled environment agriculture.

Water Scarcity as a Critical Growth Catalyst for Greenhouse Equipment

An escalating shortage of freshwater resources is playing a pivotal role in propelling the demand for greenhouse equipment. Water scarcity, defined as insufficient availability of freshwater to meet agricultural, industrial, and household needs, is intensifying due to climate change effects such as rising temperatures and prolonged droughts. This situation compels growers to seek out advanced irrigation and climate management systems that optimize water usage, minimize wastage, and sustain ideal growing conditions despite limited water supplies.

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For example, a report by UN-Water in March 2026 underscored the severity of this issue, revealing that 2.1 billion people still lack access to safely managed drinking water. Additionally, women and girls spend approximately 250 million hours daily collecting water, highlighting the ongoing challenges of unequal water access worldwide. Such pressures on water resources are accelerating greenhouse equipment adoption to ensure more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Product and Crop Segments Driving Greenhouse Equipment Market Growth

This market is segmented across various categories to capture the diverse equipment and application areas. By product type, it includes greenhouse frames, covers, irrigation systems, ventilation and exhaust fans, cooling pads, heating units, and other specialized products. Greenhouses themselves are categorized as glass, plastic, polycarbonate, or other structural types.

The crop types served by these systems encompass fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, herbs and spices, nursery crops, and other varieties. Technological approaches include hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and traditional soil-based cultivation. Applications span commercial greenhouses, residential setups, research and educational institutions, among others.

Within these, detailed subsegments include different materials and designs for frames such as aluminum and steel, cover types like glass panels and polyethylene films, irrigation methods ranging from surface to automated micro-irrigation systems, and various fan types for ventilation and exhaust. Cooling pads come in materials such as cellulose and plastic, while heating units may be electric, gas, infrared, or forced air. Other product types cover environmental controllers, CO2 generation systems, grow lights, sensors, and greenhouse benching systems.

Emerging Trends Advancing Technology in Greenhouse Equipment

Industry leaders are pushing the boundaries of greenhouse technology by developing sophisticated lighting solutions that enhance plant growth and crop quality. LED lighting fixtures, known for their energy efficiency and long lifespan, are becoming a central focus for innovation, offering growers precise control over light intensity and spectrum.

For instance, in February 2026, Canadian company Sollum Technologies unveiled the SF-INFINITE fixture, which features up to four independently adjustable lighting channels. This system enables tailored control over light spectrum, intensity, and daily light integral (DLI) targets for different zones within a greenhouse. It integrates seamlessly with the SUNaaS cloud platform, allowing real-time optimization based on changing growth conditions. This software-driven approach allows ongoing enhancements without hardware replacements, helping maintain crop consistency while minimizing long-term upgrade costs.

Regional Dynamics and Growth Potential in the Greenhouse Equipment Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest regional market for greenhouse equipment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outpace other areas in terms of growth rate during the coming forecast period. The market analysis also includes key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

Leading Companies Forging Innovation and Growth in Greenhouse Equipment

Several major corporations are at the forefront of the greenhouse equipment industry, setting high standards through continuous innovation and market presence. Notable companies include Signify N.V., Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V., Munters Group AB, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., DENSO Corporation, KUBO Greenhouse Projects B.V., Priva Holding B.V., Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects B.V., Richel Group SAS, Conviron Inc., Dalsem Complete Greenhouse Projects B.V., AB Ludvig Svensson, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Agrolux Nederland B.V., Prospiant Inc., Ridder Holding Harderwijk B.V., Hoogendoorn Growth Management B.V., Stuppy Greenhouse Inc., Agra Tech Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas LLC, BioTherm Solutions Inc., and Wadsworth Control Systems Inc. These companies continue to drive advancements, offering integrated solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern greenhouse agriculture.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Greenhouse Equipment Market To Reach $11.74 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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