Printful Compares 10 Providers for Group Orders and Merch Beyond Custom Ink

The guide weighs minimums, rush options, printing methods and online selling tools to help teams, clubs and creators choose a supplier

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintfulCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printful, a leading global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, has released a guide comparing 10 companies for teams, events and merch sellers who want options beyond Custom Ink. The resource reviews minimums, turnaround times, printing methods and ecommerce integrations side by side.Where Custom Ink Leaves GapsAccording to the guide, Custom Ink offers more than 15,000 products and free standard shipping that takes about two weeks, with Rush and Super Rush options for the contiguous 48 states. The guide also notes limits. Minimums apply to screen printing, embroidery, laser engraving and debossing, international orders need at least six items, a one-week rush adds 15%, and there are no ecommerce integrations or 24/7 support.The full guide to custom ink alternatives includes a comparison table of minimums and online selling support. Printful, RushOrderTees, UberPrints and Zazzle list no minimum, while Bluecotton lists six, and 4imprint and VistaPrint vary. Printful, Zazzle, Bonfire, Fourthwall and Spreadshirt are marked as able to sell online.Speed, Minimums and Pricing Across the FieldFor fast group orders, the guide points to several options. RushOrderTees lists standard shipping of 9 to 12 business days and a two-business-day rush for an extra fee. UberPrints cites one to two business days of production on digital printing with no minimum. Bluecotton offers guaranteed delivery dates and a one-day option, and 4imprint backs orders with an On-Time or Free Guarantee.Pricing models differ as well. VistaPrint offers an Advantage membership at $59.99 per year, while Zazzle Plus costs $19.95 per year and Zazzle pays royalties of up to 50% on most physical products. Printful has a free plan, with Printful Growth at $24.99 per month.What Printful Adds for Merch SellersFor sellers, the guide describes Printful as having no minimum, a free Design Maker, 610 custom products and integrations with Shopify, Etsy and TikTok Shop. It cites a three-step quality check and a 0.24% reprint rate, plus a bulk discount on orders above 25 units of the same product. Sample orders are 20% off, limited to one a month and up to three items, and require a connected store. Printful also publishes a head-to-head page, Printful vs Custom Ink, for readers who want a direct comparison."A team planning a one-time order and a seller building an online store need different things, so the guide lays out the trade-offs side by side," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful.Printing method is one of five decision criteria the guide covers, alongside order size and minimums, turnaround and rush options, one-time versus ongoing sales, and group ordering tools. Printful's explainer on DTG vs DTF printing helps readers compare methods. The guide is available now on the Printful blog.About PrintfulPrintful is a global ecommerce platform and on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, ecommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful enables brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Maria Kennedy

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Printful Compares 10 Providers for Group Orders and Merch Beyond Custom Ink News Provided By Printful Latvia AS November 26, 2026, 11:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



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