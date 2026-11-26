DoDoWish's Black Friday sale runs through November 30. Five eligible gifts qualify for 25% off. Shown are a personalized photo plaque and a pet figurine. AI-assisted artwork based on official DoDoWish product images.

A golden retriever figurine sits beside a photo of a dog resting on its owner's knee. The scene illustrates a Christmas gift for a parent. AI-assisted artwork based on official DoDoWish product images.

A DoDoWish Christmas memory frame recreates a family photograph in sculpted relief, with the family in matching red pajamas. AI-assisted artwork based on official DoDoWish product images.

The sale ends November 30. Qualifying orders for custom pet figurines and pet keychains will arrive by December 24 in the contiguous U.S.

- Janson, Product Manager at DoDoWishNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DoDoWish has entered the final weekend of its Black Friday sale, which runs through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026. Shoppers can mix eligible personalized gifts for savings of 15% on two items, 20% on three and 25% on five. The selection includes portrait figurines, pet keepsakes and Christmas gifts made from family photographs.DoDoWish is also making a Christmas Eve delivery pledge for two kinds of custom gifts. Custom pet figurines and pet keychains ordered by November 30 for delivery in the contiguous United States will arrive by December 24, even with standard shipping. DoDoWish will expedite production for customers who submit clear reference photos on the day they order and promptly approve their designs.What the Black Friday discount means for a family gift listTwo people who share a dog might want different reminders of home. A figurine can sit on a father's desk, while a partner who travels can carry a likeness of the same dog on a key ring. At the $59 prices listed for each on the event page, the two gifts would total $118. The 15% discount would save $17.70, bringing the merchandise subtotal to $100.30 before tax and shipping. The final price depends on the options selected.Eligible gifts can be different products made from different photographs. Adding a personalized Christmas memory frame for a grandparent, for example, would bring that order to three qualifying items and move all three into the 20% tier. A first-time customer buying a single eligible item can use the separate 10% first-order offer. That offer cannot be combined with the quantity discount. Accessories in the event's add-on section do not count toward those thresholds.Choosing a personalized Christmas gift from a photoThe picture itself can help a family choose the format. For a baby's first Christmas, a round acrylic photo plaque preserves the photograph, with space on the wooden base for a short inscription. A sculpted frame gives a group portrait depth. The Christmas frame pictured with this release shows two parents in matching pajamas holding their child upside down. The pose is still recognizable in the relief, right down to the child's bare feet. A portrait figurine offers another option when a single person's stance or outfit is the part of a photograph the family wants to remember.Janson, product manager at DoDoWish, said, "For a Christmas gift, I'd start with the photo Dad always pulls out to tell a story, even if we need a second, sharper one to get the details right."Preparing photos for a pet figurine or keychainA son looking through his Thanksgiving photos might find one of the family dog resting its chin on his father's knee. That candid shot can suggest the gift even if it hides one side of the dog's face. A second photo taken at the dog's eye level in daylight can show the fold of an ear, the color around an eye or the patch of white under the muzzle. For a full-body figure, a wider view can also show how the dog sits and where its tail rests.DoDoWish provides a digital preview before physical production begins. For a dog with an uneven marking, the buyer can check which paw is white or where a patch ends, then request an adjustment while the piece is still a design. For a qualifying order placed on Cyber Monday, November 30, the reference photos are due that Monday. The buyer then reviews the preview as soon as it arrives, and the studio begins crafting once the buyer approves it.About DoDoWishDoDoWish is a custom gifting studio that turns photographs of people and pets into personalized keepsakes. Its collection includes portrait busts and statues, full-length figurines, handcrafted pet miniatures and family photo gifts.

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DoDoWish Black Friday Sale Enters Final Weekend With Up to 25% Off Personalized Gifts News Provided By DreamMarket Limited November 26, 2026, 11:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media



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